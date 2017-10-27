3 ways to celebrate Women’s History Month

October is a time to recall the voices and contributions of women who have been forgotten in the history books. It is a month to learn, support and celebrate. If you are looking for ways to commemorate this special month, check out this list:
1. Read a book about women. There are endless books about important historical figures and the ways they contributed to society. Whether you are interested in ancient Egyptian queens or contemporary businesswomen, there is a book out there for you.
2. Attend an event for women. October is full of marches, races, galas and parties to commemorate women’s history. Attend one of the many events in your area, or throw your own. Celebrate the great women in your life and around the world, and consider raising money in the process.
3. Support a women’s rights organization. There are many ways to support organizations that continue to help women make history. You can volunteer, donate or simply spread the word about an organization like Beautiful World, which provides comprehensive scholarships to women and girls in sub-Saharan Africa to pursue higher education. Find more information at www.beautifulworldcanada.org.
