3 Ways to Ignite a Culture Change

Just imagine: your company was scaling faster than expected, every number was landing in the positive column and your trajectory was flying off the scale- and then it all came to a screeching halt. Suddenly, the growth was stunted, clients began falling off and the team isn’t as effective as they once were- but why? This is exactly what I consider hitting a plateau in business and it comes from a myriad of things: silos, egos, and poor leadership. So how do we address this and go beyond the plateau effect?

Be Transparent

One moment your company is celebrating success and the next everyone is scrambling to fix the leaks- so what’s next? Steve Gonzalez, Director of Major Projects at KONE, suggests being as transparent as possible- even during the difficult times, “Everyone has to see what’s happening. Companies don’t always grow or continue to grow the way you think they should, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t explain the progress- or lack thereof- to your team.”

Don’t Fear a Culture Change It’s understandable to be wary of changing the foundation of a company- especially if there has been noted success in the past. Many people assume the plateau is a phase to work through and sticking with the same structure will inevitably bring positive results again. While, there is truth to the fact that the stagnation may not be permanent, companies still must take a hard look at the reasons their companies are under-producing or coming unhinged. If it’s obvious that most of the issues are stemming from work ethic, values or the people that make up the company there’s likely a shift in culture begging to happen- and a true leader wouldn’t shy away from making the changes that are necessary.

Create a Rally Cry