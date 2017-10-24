3 Ways To Improve Your Results In Sales

If you are in business, then sales is part of what you must do if you want to serve others. However, for many this is the hardest part about the business for a variety of reasons. Regardless of what your skill level is, there are a variety of things anyone can do to improve their results. We are going to focus on 3 different ways you can improve your results.

1. Research Your Prospect

The more you know about someone, the more you will understand what they need or more importantly don’t need. Often individuals go into sales presentations blind in regards to not knowing anything about who they are selling to. In some cases this can’t be helped, but with modern technology today, you can find out almost anything about anyone. You want to spend a few minutes or more getting to know the person you are selling to on a professional and personal level. The easiest way to accomplish this is to look at their profiles on LinkedIn and Facebook. You want to go beyond the simple things such as where someone is from, and move into the things they are passionate about. Most people will try to connect with someone based on where they grew up, or the school they went to. If you want to connect on a deeper level, look for things such as charities, kid’s sports, etc. Because people make buying decisions based on emotions, the quicker you can create an emotional connection to your prospect the better.

2. Change Your Language

Language is by far the most powerful tool everyone has access to yet is severely underutilized. Our words have power, so we must choose them carefully if we want to achieve a specific outcome. Think about the words you have used in the past which helped you closed a deal, and the ones which resulted in you losing business. The simplest way to adjust your vocabulary to positively impact your results is to utilize collaborative words instead of aggressive words. Collaborative words invite people to want to join what you are doing, and in this case take part in what you are offering. Aggressive words can push people away, or attract the wrong type of customer to your business.

3. Control The Environment

The environment we sell is can dramatically influence an individuals buying decision. As we live in a world surrounded by a vast number of stimuli, it is very easy for people to lose focus on the topic of discussion. In the ideal world, you would want someone to be someplace without distractions to keep the focus on yourself. However, as more sales are taking place in locations such as restaurants & coffee shops there are things you can do to minimize distractions and maximize focus. First, choose times that are not as busy to minimize the number of people who might interrupt your meeting. If someone is a regular at a local coffee shop, they will often have people who will want to say hi to them. The other thing you can do to minimize distractions is change your positioning within the location. You will want your client’s back to be towards the open areas of the location and facing you as you sit along a wall. This type of arrangement will minimize the number of potential distractions as your prospects will not be able to see everyone who is walking in and out of the location without physically turning around