Moms don’t get time off, and there’s no going home from work.

If staying fit is a priority, you need to have a plan in place, or develop the ability to get in “movement snacks” here and there, rather than full workouts.

Sneaking workouts in the morning is great, but sometimes letting the kids workout with you is a fun option!

3 Ways to Stay Fit as a Busy Mom

Moms are amazing. They do one of the hardest jobs in the world, and no, there’s no sick days or time off. It’s a 24/7 adventure to keep up with little ones with limitless curiosity and energy.

I’ve seen and trained a lot of moms who are so tired from their daily activities that they don’t make exercise a priority, which inevitably leads to less energy, and a lack of “me time”. This is something that’s so important, and so non-existent for a lot of new moms.

Here’s a couple ways that moms can stay healthy and strong for their kids without having to go to a class at the gym for an hour.

1) Rise and Sweat

For some new moms, early morning can be the calm before the storm. A chance to relax and have a cup of coffee before the house erupts into activity for the day.

If that sounds like your life, try adding in a 20 minute home workout or run in the morning when you know you’ll have time to yourself.

Morning workouts are great for getting your blood moving, giving you some energy for the day, and helping you feel grounded.

Pick a playlist or podcast you like, put it on as soon as you roll out of bed, and grab a glass of water. Start the coffee maker (if that’s your jam), and start moving. Something is better than nothing, but pick something you like that invigorates you. Yoga, jogging, or bodyweight routines are all great early options.

Even something as simple as: 10 minutes of

Is a great little routine that can leave you feeling awake and alert. Set that alarm 10 minutes earlier and make it a priority! Afternoons can be hard to predict with little ones, so get it done early!

2) Movement Snacks

Movement snacks are just little “micro workouts” that you can get throughout the day whenever you have time.

Getting to the gym for a full hour can be impossible with a little one, and if you love the feeling you get when you exercise, movement snacks can be a great option.

Simply pick one or two exercises and do as many reps as you can during commercial breaks, when the kids are eating/napping/at school...wherever works best for your life.

This can be as easy as doing a set of pushups every time Peppa Pig goes to commercial break, or something a little more formal, like doing 5-10 minutes of interval training during nap time.

It doesn’t all have to be “gym exercises” either. Park farther away and walk to the store, hold the baby carrier rather than using a stroller on short errands, but make sure to pick something that works for you. More movement is better, and even little bouts of exercise add up over time.

3) Bring on the Kids!

Kids naturally love moving around (if you hadn’t noticed), and if they see that you’re doing your workout, they’re going to want to play too.

Instead of letting this ruin your own workout, with a little planning you can get them involved too!

Depending on the age of your kids, you can do an exercise and then set them up to hold a pushup position, or two cans of soup (or whatever) overhead!

Kids love a challenge, so doing timed based workouts is also a good option here.

One of the great things about this (especially with kids who are 2+) is that they see you making time for exercise and movement, and it helps to ingrain that in them.

Plus, kids who are more active have a lower risk of diseases later in life, are generally healthier, and make more money.

Takeaways