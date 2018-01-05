3 Ways to "Wear Your Trousers" More Confidently

Everyone wears trousers.

That's pretty obvious, right? But sometimes, it's not as fitting as we would like them to be.

I began wearing trousers for house use at age sixteen, three years after secondary school. It was pretty hard for me, owning up to the fact that that was not something I should feel too excited about or awkward for, but I couldn't help it.

It was so difficult moving out into the street in my new trousers, because I thought everyone would say "hey, that's the guy who just started wearing trousers yesterday".

"Trousers" could be a pair of ankle-length material, as we know it, or it could be a situation that just happens to you without prior knowledge. The consequence is that you struggle to fit in.

We all once have had to abandon our “trousers” because we were not sure how the world would take it or how we could fit into it. We all have these “pairs of trousers” we just have to wear. Situations that are unpleasant and foreign and make us feel awkward because we feel out of terms with it. And maybe because we are too conscious of eyes that may be following our development.

We all “wear trousers”, except you’re among a particular church group, but that’s not even my point. We all “wear trousers”: some of us everyday, some of us with an uncertain irregularity that plays into the hand of different cases of “life happened”.

But you don’t have to dismiss or abandon every “pair of trousers” that comes your way because you’re too scared to accept something you’re not familiar with, like I was. Change is really scary, but none of us came with a manual. We all learn and accepted most of what we propose today. Change is here to stay.

So how do you accept this change without feeling like the whole earth is going to open up and swallow you? How do you "wear the trousers" in your life more confidently?

I'll be sharing three tips below on how to handle any change around you.

1. PUT THE DAMN THING ON!

To become a Rock star, you have to sing Rock music.

If you made it to this point, then you really want to defeat your clumsiness in adapting to change. An aspiring Rock star does not lock himself in his closet and croon Pop music in response to the twitter of morning songbirds. He steps out there and makes some Rock music.

Leaving your "trousers" in the laundry will not make it disappear. Sure, it can mean you don’t have to face the fact that a time for change has come, but would you wear baby diapers all your life?

You’re going to have second thoughts. You’re going to get discouraged. You’re going to consider 1000 reasons to remain in your shorts. But if you must grow, put the damn thing on!

Putting it on is not going to eliminate all those fears all at once – like the magic formulas you read in many self-help books – but it’s a step in gaining confidence and realizing how much time you’re wasting by holding back, pretty much like the way you look back today and say “Did I really use to love diapers?”

2. ACCEPT YOUR TROUSERS, OWN YOUR CLUMSINESS

There’s a story of a man who, upon coming to terms with his mother’s death thirty years after her demise, suddenly knelt down beside his wife at midnight one day and wept bitterly.

Okay, most of that is made up but it’s really not far-fetched. Imagine such duration of time of bottled pain and bitterness.

It’s just the same thing that happens when you keep pushing back what must be or has been. Acknowledgement is a primary step to acceptance, and without acceptance everything else is stuck. No movement, no meaningful stride; only routine.

To deal with the sudden change around you, you must resist trying to wish it away. No matter how difficult it may seem. Just take a moment and say “oh well, this again”. When a change comes, it stays. Deal with that.

You are not going to fit into it right away. Understand that.

You’ll be clumsy in the face of many new things you have to learn to manage. You’ll feel the whole world notices when you take a wrong step. But do you know the most beautiful thing about we humans?

Taking a wrong step is just as easy as making the right one. They are both cool. They are both part of us.

Anyone who laughs at you for wearing your "trousers" ---he wrong way simply badly needs a joke, and has probably forgotten the first day s/he visited the bank unaided. Virtually everyone deals with a first-time scare.

If a change has come, your reply should be “what next?”…then maybe "I hope it's not as bad as falling this time?”

3. NOBODY REALLY CARES ABOUT YOUR TROUSERS

Because everyone has their own "pair of trousers" they wear.

There's a little voice in your head prone to lure you into believing everyone is looking at you. But let me ask, if everyone is looking at you, who then grinds beans for moin-moin down the street? Who then sells airtime to the couple who appear to be absorbed in something humorous about their phone screens? Who runs that fast food joint opposite your residence?

See? Everyone is busy trying to wrap their heads around the various "trousers" they encounter in their own daily endeavours. Quit assuming you're the butt of a joke no one is telling.

No one really wants to break their head over your "dress sense". Even when they stare, they go back to their business as soon as you're out of sight.

So, rather than think "OMG! Everyone's gonna know I've never eaten in a restaurant before", adopt a different mentality like "One week from now, will I still feel this awkward?"

Or something more encouraging like, "Bring the damn chopsticks", then probably: "oh, it's not China". Own your clumsiness.

No one will remember you for falling in the dirt and lying still there. Children do that all the time. No one will remember you for falling in the dirt and flipping back onto your feet like it's nothing. Hollywood actors stole that spotlight.

Own your clumsiness. Don't try to decorate it. People only need relief from their hustle. No one really cares.

So, how next would you respond to the next "pair of trousers" you will have to wear?

Can you remember some "trousers" you've worn so far?

