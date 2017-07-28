3-Year-Olds Spelling Their Names Are The Dose Of Cuteness You Need Today

Just in case you’re having a rough week, these 3-year-olds are here to cheer you up with a dose of extreme cuteness.

Sharsma Nachelle, who teaches at Saint Mark Children Enrichment Center in Orlando, Florida, submitted the video of her preschool class to the inspirational Facebook page Because Of Them We Can, where it has been viewed almost 100,000 times. As they stand in line, the students one by one confidently shout and spell their names, and it’s adorable.