COMEDY
07/16/2018 11:00 am ET

30 Funny Tweets About Being A Kid vs. Being An Adult

"As a child — boys have cooties. As an adult — ALL people have cooties and should be avoided."
headshot
By Caroline Bologna

It would probably be the understatement of the century to say that life changes as you grow up. 

As a kid, your top priorities might have been winning capture the flag, avoiding monsters and eating as much candy as you can. As an adult, those goals may have shifted toward career success and healthy relationships (and maybe also still eating delicious candy, let’s be real ... ).

Still, it’s pretty funny to look back on your hopes, fears and priorities as a kid and compare them to your reality as a grown-up. Here are 30 hilarious tweets that shed light on childhood vs. adulthood. 

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Caroline Bologna
Culture & Parenting Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Twitter Funny Tweets Nostalgia Childhood Adulthood
30 Funny Tweets About Being A Kid vs. Being An Adult
CONVERSATIONS