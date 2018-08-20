30 Funny Tweets About Being An Uncle

Uncles have it made. By virtue of being the siblings (or siblings-in-law) of people with kids, they get the chance to impress and have fun with adorable children without all the responsibility and hard work of parenting.
While uncles sometimes get a bad rap (cue the crazy racist uncle trope), they’re not all looking to stir up trouble at Thanksgiving. With that in mind, here are 30 hilarious tweets about being an uncle.
The great thing about being an uncle is being able to give the kid back when they start crying 👶🏽— Rob Rolfe (@enterrob) November 10, 2015
It took a while, but I finally convinced my nephew that West Virginia is not a state. Being an uncle is hard work.— Tim Siedell (@badbanana) November 26, 2009
I like being an uncle because there's no such thing as a deadbeat uncle.— Matt Nedostup (@nedostup) November 8, 2017
Shopping for kids for Christmas presents is so much fun but having a kid sounds like too much work so being an uncle is the perfect scenario! Glad my sister had a baby so i don’t have to!— Ricky Dillon (@RickyPDillon) December 22, 2017
My 6 year old niece invites me to her tea party but I yell at her for not having English Breakfast or scones and *I'm* the bad guy.— TheAlexNevil: Stupid Teenage Years, Part 2 (@TheAlexNevil) June 9, 2017
U know ur doing a great job as an uncle when ur 4 yr old nephew teaches all the other kids at playgroup the word "shart" *takes a bow*— Daniel Brocklebank (@Dan_Brocklebank) January 17, 2017
Never was a brother or cousin -- but unclehood looms, and so do lessons on wearing loud ties, talking with a full mouth, stealing a nose.— Jeff Kleinman (@jeffkleinman) June 24, 2009
as an uncle I should probably resent that the uncle has become the go-to symbol for "dumb mean racist family member"— Garrett Martin (@grmartin) December 5, 2016
Nothin like teaching your 3 1/2yr old nephew about the joys of a Whoopie Cushion and throwing a football in one night! Sweet Uncledom!— Brandon Barash (@BrandonBarash) February 26, 2010
My 2-yr-old nephew learned to imitate laser beam sounds, a rite of childhood. Getting hit with a lot of imaginary beams, a rite of unclehood— Matthew Pleasant (@matthewpleasant) January 24, 2014
I walked into American Girl to get a gift for my niece. I'll be continuing my unclehood forever. #birthcontrol— Jerry Blevins (@jerryblevins) August 25, 2015
I bet the best part about being an uncle is believing your email forwards will change the way people vote.— Molly McNearney (@mollymcnearney) May 17, 2012
I'm not a parent, but as an uncle I've learned that when a child is having a temper tantrum, it's better to ignore him until he calms down.— Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) January 28, 2017
Today I am forcing my nephews to watch my favorite movie, Seven Samurai, because even if you have a cool uncle, sometimes the price is enduring a 3+ hour subtitled black&white movie on vacation pic.twitter.com/jeOCDodh3M— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) June 28, 2018
I'm not a father but I think I've at least managed to be a disappointment as an uncle.— Chris Regan (@ChrisRRegan) June 16, 2013
8yr old Niece: Uncle Will, what's "Hyperbole" mean?— Will Rodgers (@WilliamRodgers) April 26, 2016
Me: Ugh... I've told you what it means a billion times already....
People need to stop making fun of Trump’s Space Force. I am all for this administration buying ideas from my 10 year old nephew Brandon.— Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) August 15, 2018
Men on tinder will literally post photos like these and still be like "THAT WOMAN IS MY SISTER AND THE KID IS MY NEPHEW CALM DOWN LADIES" pic.twitter.com/SqJrO8kjXQ— Sam H. Escobar (@myhairisblue) July 16, 2017
Just got invited to my nephew's preschool graduation. I'm actually thrilled he's decided to finally do something positive with his life.— Abe Yospe (@Cheeseboy22) June 5, 2012
I got my much-too-young nephew Grand Theft Auto for Christmas. Favorite Uncle 101.— Trent (@BarstoolTrent) December 25, 2015
My 3 year old niece hit me in the balls, causing me to step on one of her Legos(barefoot)— Will Rodgers (@WilliamRodgers) December 21, 2013
...and you women think Childbirth "hurts"
Just spent the last hour convincing my niece & nephew that Olaf was the real villain in Frozen, they won't stop crying lol— Brian Gaar (@briangaar) March 7, 2016
Nephew's hair got so blonde this summer it looks peroxided. He is getting it cut so kids won't think he is punk. I have failed as an uncle.— Jon Wurster (@jonwurster) July 14, 2014
I kind of miss the days when I could say, "Well, at least a baby's never poohed on me." #unclehood— Sunny Dhillon (@TheSunnyDhillon) March 14, 2011
Nephew: What are you doing?— Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) April 18, 2016
Me: Paying taxes to the government
Nephew: YOU MEAN FOR THEIR SUPER-SECRET EXPERIMENTS???
How ya cool uncle show up to the funeral pic.twitter.com/NrEwFrjK1S— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) December 10, 2017
My niece, 4, has reached the age where she can mock her little brother when he cries. It's cruel and, speaking as an uncle, hilarious.— Matthew Pleasant (@matthewpleasant) April 24, 2013
Finally, a Thanksgiving without a drunken uncle. Just me, my nieces and nephews and my bottle of Jack Daniels.— Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) November 26, 2015
I feel like I've failed as an uncle. My nephew's prefer console is XBONE. #sigh— James Newburrie (@DifficultNerd) March 5, 2017
Think about it, my legacy as an uncle will be epic for a little more than the cost of my last iPad!— Bob Egan (@bobegan) August 20, 2011