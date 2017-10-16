300+ People Were Killed In A Terrorist Attack This Weekend And The President Is Tweeting About Hillary Clinton

On Saturday, a truck filled with military-grade explosives was detonated in the center of Somalia's capital city, Mogadishu. Reports claim more than 300 people were killed in the blast, with another 300 injured. It is the deadliest single attack in the country's history. The region is reeling and in need of aid as hospitals in the city are reportedly running out of blood. The Mayor of Mogadishu, Thabit Abdi Mohammed expressed the need for locals to donate blood and declared three days of morning.

Mainstream media coverage of the attack in the U.S. has been lacking, as has general public interest, with the former certainly impacting the latter. This (again) shows the pervasive cultural biases that preclude our ability as Americans to be objectively empathetic. As a culture, it's clear we do not weigh all human life equally.

On November 13th, 2015, ISIS gunmen and suicide bombers attacked five locations in Paris killing 130 people and wounding hundreds more. It's highly likely that you remember this attack: there were Facebook filters, hashtags, and widespread calls for donations. It was the most covered news story for weeks, and it should have been. But the day before that there was another ISIS attack in Beirut that killed 43 people and wounded 200. That one is barely brought up. And a few months before that, al-Shabab attacked Garissa University in Kenya killing 147 people, 142 of whom were students.

Selective empathy is by no means a new practice in the United States.

What is new, however, is having a president who Tweets an average of nine times per day, yet hasn't bothered to use one Tweet to send any "thoughts and prayers" to Somalia. He hasn't even acknowledged the attack on Twitter or in person. Here's an overview of his Tweets since the attack:

The Democrats in the Southwest part of Virginia have been abandoned by their Party. Republican Ed Gillespie will never let you down! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2017

The Failing @nytimes, in a story by Peter Baker, should have mentioned the rapid terminations by me of TPP & The Paris Accord & the fast.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 15, 2017

...approvals of The Keystone XL & Dakota Access pipelines. Also, look at the recent EPA cancelations & our great new Supreme Court Justice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 15, 2017

Art Laffer just said that he doesn't know how a Democrat could vote against the big tax cut/reform bill and live with themselves! @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2017

Dem Senator Schumer hated the Iran deal made by President Obama, but now that I am involved, he is OK with it. Tell that to Israel, Chuck! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2017

The U.S. has gained more than 5.2 trillion dollars in Stock Market Value since Election Day! Also, record business enthusiasm. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2017

I was recently asked if Crooked Hillary Clinton is going to run in 2020? My answer was, "I hope so!" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2017

He demeans some Democrats, brags a bunch, plugs his son's appearance on Jeanine Pirro and goes after Hillary Clinton. The U.S. did release a statement condemning the attacks, but our Commander in Chief, who has a direct line to the public, deemed it more pressing to use the office to promote his son appearing on TV and to further attack a former presidential candidate who is now a private citizen.

Once again, the president shows where his priorities lie: himself. He uses his Twitter account to propagandize, to build his own narrative, to keep the attention focused on the tornado-de-Trump. If you scroll through his over 36,000 Tweets you'll notice a through line immediately: it's all self-centered, self-serving nonsense. If a person says something uncomplimentary or disagrees with him, that person is "bad," or "sad" or a "liar." If a person is complimentary and agrees with him, that person, and/or their ideas are "great."

Notice, Trump also hasn't Tweeted about the catastrophic wildfires in California.

What happened in Mogadishu deserves the attention of the President of the United States, as does the ongoing destruction occurring every day in Yemen and Iraq, as well as other locations. But we shouldn't hold our breath, these events don't involve or benefit the president directly, thus, they don't deserve a Tweet, let alone an address.

Fader provided a list of ways to help the people of Mogadishu right now. Since much of the mainstream media hasn't spent enough time covering it, and the president has deemed the devastation unworthy of his busy thumbs, it's up to everyone else to spread the word.