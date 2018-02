31 Black Shows and Movies To Watch This Black History Month

A spinoff of "The Cosby Show," this black sitcom classic focuses on a group of black students attending Hillman, an HBCU set in the DMV area. Over six seasons, Whitley and Dwayne become the couple everyone looks up to, Freddy embodies the hippie black girl aesthetic that never fades, and Kim becomes the simultaneously carefree and overachieving student we all aspired to be. Directed by Debbie Allen, this show is the perfect way to binge through Black History Month.Watch on Amazon Prime