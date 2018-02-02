31 Black Shows and Movies To Watch This Black History Month

This Black History Month, we honor black glory in all forms. Our witty sitcoms, heartbreaking movies and striking documentaries deserve to be recognized.
Maybe that means binging on all six seasons of “Living Single” and following it up by watching Mary J. Blige give her Oscar-worthy performance in “Mudbound.” Or perhaps it’s weighing in on the Team Issa versus Team Lawrence debate for the fifteenth time.
Any way you choose to celebrate, this list is a great starting point. These 31 shows and movies don’t just feature black actors, they also center nuanced representations of blackness. Here’s to a glorious Black History Month.