31 Funny Tweets About Being An Oldest Child

Being the oldest child comes with its perks and its drawbacks.
On the one hand, you get to boss around your younger siblings. On the other hand, you get to watch your parents become increasingly less strict with them than they were with you. At least your childhood wardrobe wasn’t limited to hand-me-downs.
Thankfully, you can always laugh about those oldest-sibling pros and cons. We’ve rounded up 31 funny tweets about being the eldest. Enjoy!
Random thought: being the oldest child is a compliment.Think about it, ur parents decided that you were amazing and they wanted more of you.— Amy Van Dyken-Rouen (@amyvandyken) November 26, 2012
My 9 year old just referred to her two younger brothers as her "sequels."— Kiersten White (@kierstenwhite) December 12, 2013
Virgo Type A oldest child. My life was made for boundary setting and showing out and being the authority.— Kima Jones (@kima_jones) March 4, 2017
Really love being the oldest child. A sibling mother's day fail suddenly becomes all my fault.— Kate Proctor (@KateProctorES) March 18, 2012
I just confronted my sister about Why did your firstborn get a number on his t-shirt every damn month celebrating his first year and your second born got a 10-month checkin photo— Jenny Han (@jennyhan) June 22, 2018
90% of being the oldest sibling is fielding texts like this pic.twitter.com/RQZhoQnXZh— Ijeoma Oluo (@IjeomaOluo) May 21, 2018
You're the oldest sibling and you realize when the youngest one is 18yrs old you're going to be 293848292738293$3828yrs old.— X (@XLNB) December 23, 2013
You know you're the oldest sibling when your sister with the degree in nursing calls you for medical advice. :)— Shannon Stacey (@shannonstacey) May 6, 2016
Being the oldest sibling is like being manager while your mum is the CEO and the younger siblings are the wotless employees— CE (@MrCharlieTweets) March 21, 2018
It's a hard life being the oldest child watching your younger sibling get away with things that would've had you grounded for life— Alice Whitley (@alicewhitley98) July 23, 2017
Firstborn got sonnets about "He likes to eat peaches and avocados, he loves to laugh, bath time is his jam, he keeps Mom and Dad up at night but we love him" and Secondborn gets "It's been 10 months! Love this guy"— Jenny Han (@jennyhan) June 22, 2018
I feel like I could have a solid career as the bossy, yelling coxswain who doesn't lift a finger. Training: being the oldest child. #rowing— JenHatmaker (@JenHatmaker) August 3, 2012
Being the oldest child and not having many cousins probably saved me from a lot of ill fitting hand-me-downs.— Lit Merrifield (@thesarahkelly) March 2, 2018
You don't know what it's like to be the oldest sibling till you wake up to a six year old whispering in your ear to get her some OJ at 3am— X (@XLNB) December 23, 2013
being the oldest sibling really means buying all the gifts and putting “from all of us” on the tag— alexa (@_xlexxuh) May 13, 2018
Being the oldest kid, I still go to the dentist with all my little brothers. Man do I feel out of place. Doubt they've seen a beard recently— Nick Veronica (@NickVeronica) July 5, 2012
@BigJason10 #oldestchildlife pic.twitter.com/M1I0wdK40z— J (@chocolatem0nk) May 29, 2014
really hard being the oldest sibling sometimes like my sister turns 13 today and she is having a swim party but I assumed we would be getting drunk at some point— Paige Freeman (@PaigeM_Freeman) June 1, 2018
apparently not
I honestly never thought there would be a day that I got a slushee and didn't have four people surrounding me for a taste #oldestchildlife— Grace Chitwood (@gracechitwood) May 6, 2017
Best part about being the oldest sibling is that when the dog goes to the bathroom in the house I can pawn it off to someone else.— Justin Dacey (@JustinDacey) December 26, 2014
Nothing more infuriating than being the oldest sibling but by some fluke in the matrix you have to sit in the backseat of the car.— X (@XLNB) December 23, 2013
When you’re the oldest sibling, it’s your responsibility to investigate who told mom about Snapchat and why she added you.— Rachel Schallom (@rschallom) April 2, 2016
The eggs in our annual Easter egg hunt now have to be color coded ever since I got 75 one year and everyone else got 5 #OldestChildProbs— LM (@LindaMM13) April 20, 2014
My brother is at that age where he has a girlfriend but I have to drive them everywhere #OldestChildProbs— Tierra (not tiara) (@TierraJolene) April 3, 2015
Want to see if your oldest child is doing well with counting? Give them 1 less piece of cinnamon toast crunch than their younger sibling.— Mike Reynolds (@EverydayGirlDad) September 1, 2014
being the oldest sibling if rough you don't know how much money and how many snacks I've been guilted/tricked out of— gabrielle (@ginkgogab) November 23, 2015
Being the oldest sibling basically means being the second or third parent sometimes lol— Quincy (@Quincy) June 17, 2011
If you're the oldest sibling in the family, all eyes on you no pressure tho— Zaid Ali (@Za1d) April 5, 2014
"I don't think being the oldest sibling affected me at all."— Beatriz@Paxwest2018 (@wittwitbarista) August 13, 2016
I say, as I use my younger sibling as an ottoman, whilst eating their cookies.
#GrowingUpWithSiblings having the youngest go ask for things because they never tell her no— Merrdawg🌻 (@merrellgomez) July 12, 2016
The oldest sibling is normally more likely to be good at having been born earlier please share— Rhys James (@rhysjamesy) January 13, 2018