31 Hilarious Tweets From A Dad Who’s Ready For Anything

James Breakwell is perhaps best known in the parenting world by his Twitter handle, @XplodingUnicorn, where he tweets about his hilarious experiences as a dad.
According to Breakwell, the Exploding Unicorn name came from a line in a fake Biblical book he wrote in high school. He explained: “For reasons that have been lost to time, I included a passage about unicorns filled with hydrogen. It ended with the line, ‘...and that’s where we get the saying, “It exploded like a unicorn.”’ Clearly I had too much time on my hands, but the mental image stuck.”
Through the Exploding Unicorn comedy brand, Breakwell has built up his audience with funny and honest accounts of parenting his four daughters. “When you read about my kids, you’re not really reading about my kids. You’re reading about your own children,” says Breakwell. “All kids are weird and quirky and unintentionally funny.”
For Breakwell’s newest comedy project, he’s written a helpful book titled Only Dead on the Inside: A Parent’s Guide to Surviving the Zombie Apocalypse. The impetus behind the book was simple: “Most parenting guides are too serious, and most zombie survival guides don’t tell you what to do if you have a family,” he explains. “Only Dead on the Inside fills in that gap and combines two genres in a book no one asked for but everyone needs.” At the moment, Breakwell notes that no one who’s read the book has died in a zombie attack, so the book really offers a 100 percent survival rate.
And more good news: Breakwell also believes that being a parent is an inherent advantage during a zombie apocalypse. “The apocalypse can’t break us. As the title of the book suggests, we’re already dead on the inside,” says Breakwell.
In honor of his new book out this month, we’ve gathered some of @XplodingUnicorns funniest tweets about parenting. Enjoy, and check out his book if you’re hoping to survive any future zombie apocalypses (or just looking for a good laugh).