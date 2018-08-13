Being an aunt is the best of both worlds ― you get the benefit of cuddling a cute baby or going on fun adventures with a child without the hard work of changing diapers, getting up in the middle of the night, disciplining unruly kids or dealing with teen angst.
Here are 34 funny tweets about being an aunt (not of the “Handmaid’s Tale” nature).
i never got why parents kept photos of their kids at work until my niece was born and i tried to tattoo her face on the inside of my eyelids— Scaachi (@Scaachi) August 23, 2017
Perks of being an aunt- when the rest of the fam is shopping you can take your niece to the #AmericanGirl store because "she likes it" 😂— Bailee Madison (@BaileeMadison) September 3, 2014
My niece is learning to play trombone, and it doesn't matter what the family phone call is about: trombone in the background makes it funny.— Elizabeth Hackett (@LizHackett) August 31, 2017
me: if I take my niece to the museum right when it opens surely we will be the only ones there— wikipedia brown isn’t my real name. OR IS IT (@eveewing) May 20, 2017
parents: lol ur a n00b
A little boy said hi politely to my nephew, who responded "Hi! I am Alligator" & pretended to eat him with his arms. I have never been prouder— Karen Chee (@karencheee) December 31, 2017
My sister had a baby last night. Being an aunt for the 5th time is not as exciting as the 1st time. Still easier than having a kid— Diep Tran 🤦🏻♀️ (@diepthought) August 16, 2012
My nephew is showing me how to play a game on his phone and I am showing him how to act like a person who cares about things.— Kendra Alvey (@Kendragarden) July 20, 2014
When my nephew was born I didn’t really understand that one day he was going to grow into a preteen person I could text all my video game questions to. The journey of being an aunt is very cool!— Heather Hogan (@theheatherhogan) June 3, 2018
Q. What are you looking for to most being an aunt?— WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) May 17, 2017
VENUS WILLIAMS: I guess spoiling the kid and making Serena's job harder (smiling).
Just used "baby Bjorn" as a verb. I think that, so far, I am very much succeeding at aunthood.— Kate Erbland (@katerbland) December 13, 2010
Oh yeah, I'm super cool. For example, my nephew said he liked Minecraft and I thought he meant Sherlock's brother.— Kendra Alvey (@Kendragarden) January 24, 2017
my niece just looked at me & told me I'm the best— wikipedia brown isn’t my real name. OR IS IT (@eveewing) September 24, 2016
I mean yeah she said it with pizza crumbs on her face while watching TV past bedtime
but
It just hit me that I'm gonna be an aunt to seven kids. How am I gonna keep track of their names?— Morgan Jerkins (@MorganJerkins) April 2, 2015
Things my nephew had called "mama":— erin “your favorite president” ryan (@morninggloria) December 24, 2016
- his mother
- me
- his dad
- the dog
- a beer
So Leonardo DiCaprio is allowed to vape at the SAG awards yet it's "frowned upon" at my niece's recital? What gives?!— Randi Lawson (@RandiLawson) February 1, 2016
The really lovely thing about aunthood is that I finally have unfettered access to someone's cute wee bairn. No one can stop the kisses!— Clementine Ford (@clementine_ford) May 31, 2013
My nephew and I share a birthday. This year he's having a paint ball party and I'm having a panic attack.— Kendra Alvey (@Kendragarden) March 3, 2017
@leerothchild congratulations. aunthood has many advantages over motherhood. kids adore you and you never have to discipline them!— Kristin van Ogtrop (@kvanogtrop) April 29, 2013
i still have my original iPhone somewhere to show my nephew when he's old enough to appreciate a relic.— king crissle (@crissles) September 12, 2017
Folks I'm not saying anyone's outdated. U shoulda seen my face when my nephew explained that he watches ppl he doesn't know play video games— Sam H. Escobar (@myhairisblue) June 24, 2017
Perks of being an Aunt: you can watch #Frozen any time of the day & call it "babysitting"— Bailee Madison (@BaileeMadison) July 1, 2014
my niece is going to prom today. gotta go steal a football from some kids & tell them to get off my lawn, brb— Tracy Boomeisha-Ann Clayton (@brokeymcpoverty) May 20, 2011
My niece ate a whole chocolate Santa and then tried to tell us the plot of her favorite movie. It was like Drunk History for kids.— Elizabeth Hackett (@LizHackett) December 27, 2015
someone get me out of this car. I love my niece but WHY DON'T CHILDREN COME WITH MUTE BUTTONS— carla (@carlawaslike) July 8, 2011
The thing I love about having nieces is that it's a great excuse to constantly have pandora tuned to tween radio. 🙌🏻🙌🏻— Karri Peifer (@KarriPeifer) October 4, 2017
I love when girls post pictures of themselves holding a baby, & be like "I love being an aunt". Which means "This motherfucker aint mine!"— Damon Wayans Yunior? (@wayansjr) April 25, 2017
Showing my nephew his first Monty Python movie and it’s making me feel like this: pic.twitter.com/3TmqhcIWuW— Kendra Alvey (@Kendragarden) June 25, 2018
OH MY GOD— Sam H. Escobar (@myhairisblue) December 19, 2015
I ALMOST ACCIDENTALLY TOLD MY NEPHEW SANTA ISN'T REAL
OH MY GOD
I AM A MONSTER
I just told my nephew "you ain't going to be coming in and out" and y'all, I reached a new level. I passed an auntie checkpoint.— Morgan Jerkins (@MorganJerkins) July 8, 2018
This week my auntie skills will be tested as my niece stays with me for 3 days, answering the eternal question— wikipedia brown isn’t my real name. OR IS IT (@eveewing) August 1, 2017
what exactly do kids do
My nephew knows how to use an iPhone like a pro but can't say my name yet. #2014— Lilly Singh (@IISuperwomanII) November 13, 2014
I bought four boxes of Girl Scout cookies from my niece, but I'm saving them to use for bartering when our currency becomes valueless.— Elizabeth Hackett (@LizHackett) February 9, 2017
Just ate half an unsweetened grapefruit for breakfast and asked my nephew if he's "learning anything good in that school" oh my god who am I— Sam H. Escobar (@myhairisblue) December 19, 2015
"I love musicals!" -My nephew— Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) November 26, 2015
Guys, I've won.