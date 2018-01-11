35 Great Immersive Tours and Experiences in Northeast USA

Plunge into a shark infested pool, stand within inches of the writing desk of one of America’s favorite poets, tour the oldest privately owned bowling alley in the USA, Doo Wop back to the 50’s, meet Punxsutawney Phil and more on these often fun, and sometimes sobering tours and experiences in the Northeast from PA to ME. For much more on these attractions and more Offbeat Escapes in the Northeast, consult the GetawayMavens.com.

MAINE

Portland: Portland Discovery Tour with Portland Head Lighthouse. Traffic is nutty in this city – and so is parking, which is nearly non-existent. And when you do find a place, take it from me, you’ve got to move your car every 2 hours or pay the consequences. Best to hop on a city orientation tour that does not involve your own vehicle, is less than 2 hours, and optimally, has an engaging driver-guide. You’ll find all of this with Portland Discovery Land and Sea Tours. First timers who are also passionate about lighthouses, will want to take the 1 hour 45 minute city and Portland Head Light tour. Yes, it’s a hokey trolley tour, with somewhat jokey and homespun narration. But it covers a lot of ground, especially if you don’t have much time. From Fort Williams Park, the Portland Head Lighthouse guides sailors from its perch on a promontory at the entrance to Portland Harbor. In 1787, President George Washington commissioned the construction of this caisson-style lighthouse, which was completed in 1790 and is now the most photographed lighthouse in America.

Portland: Wadsworth-Longfellow House. When Henry Wadsworth Longfellow’s younger sister, Anne, passed away in 1901, she left the house and all of its contents – from three generations of Wadsworth-Longfellow’s – to the Maine Historical Society (founded in part by her father, Stephen Longfellow in 1822), stipulating that the Society’s library be built on the property. It was, in 1907, and remains separate from the historic home, which you can now tour. Henry was born to Stephen Longfellow and Zilpah Wadsworth in his aunt’s home on Fore St. in Portland. (Zilpah’s sister’s husband was away at sea, and she and Stephen were helping her out). A few months later, the Longfellow’s moved, with baby Henry and two year old Stephen, into Zilpah’s parent’s home, had six more children, and raised them all in this three story brick Georgian-style house. If you’re lucky, you’ll have John Babin, author of Henry Wadsworth Longfellow of Portland, as a tour guide. Far from a dry recounting of the poet’s history, Babin is a storyteller with a fount of knowledge about the man who most famously penned Paul Revere’s Ride. “Come listen my children and you shall hear…” of the antics of one of America’s favorite poets.

VERMONT

Manchester: Land Rover Experience. Have you ever yearned to go “off road” on rutted, muddy, puddled, boulder-strewn, nearly vertical paths? This is your chance. Manchester VT is one of only four places in North America (other 3; Ashville at Biltmore House, Carmel CA at Quail Lodge, and Quebec at Chateau Montebello) where you can get behind the wheel of a Land Rover, instructor at hand, to do all of the above and more.

MASSACHUSETTS

Nantucket: Take the Steamship Authority Nantucket Ferry from Hyannis MA. Short of flying in or hitching a ride on your friend’s yacht, Steamship Authority’s Nantucket Ferry is the most popular and consistent way to get to the island, especially if you need to bring your car, as no other ferry service offers it. Car transport is expensive – $225 each way (total with driver at $18.50 each way adds up to nearly $500 round trip) so bringing your car is best for families renting a seasonal house or for people with second homes on the island. Otherwise, consider just bringing yourself and a bike ($51 round trip), as peddle power is the preferred mode of transportation on Nantucket, anyway.

Nantucket: Join the nightly crowds at Cisco Brewers. Cisco encompasses Nantucket Winery, Cisco Brewery, and Triple Eight Distillery, a gift shop, a live music venue, and various food trucks – all in all, a party year round on grounds seemingly expanding by the minute. Take your food and drinks to an open-air patio replete with picnic tables, and room to dance if the spirits move you.

Photographer, Clemens Kalischer at the Image Gallery, Stockbridge

Stockbridge: Talk to famous photographer, Clemens Kalischer at the Image Gallery, Stockbridge – next door to the Red Lion Inn. Knock on the bright blue double doors and, if he’s there, enter the world of 97-year-old Holocaust survivor and world-famous photographer, Clemens Kalischer who left his German homeland in 1933 when his parents saw “the writing on the wall.” Kalischer was Norman Rockwell’s principal photographer, but is best known for his portraits of immigrants arriving in New York City from DP camps after the war.

CONNECTICUT

Killingworth: Lavender Pond Farm. Just two miles from Clinton Crossing Premium Outlets and Chamard Vineyards, this peaceful, plant-based place is located on a country lane named, incongruously, Roast Meat Hill Rd. Lavender has been used as a sleep aid and bug repellent for eons, and lately as a natural way to calm mild anxiety and restlessness, so it makes sense that travelers are seeking this pretty little purple plant out at its source.

Bridgeport CT to Port Jefferson NY: Take the Bridgeport-Port Jefferson Ferry across Long Island Sound. In the early 1880’s, P.T. Barnum floated the idea of making Port Jefferson NY his circus’s winter home, but ultimately chose Bridgeport CT, where he lived at the time. Inevitably, the showman saw the income potential of a passenger ship that crossed Long Island Sound, so in 1883, he funded a steamboat line – the ferry service that is still in operation today.

Woodstock: Roseland Cottage. In 1846 Henry C. Bowen was a 34-year-old silk tycoon, who, with his wife, Lucy Tappan, built this summer cottage in his ancestral home of Woodstock CT, right on the town common (now Woodstock Academy). A well-dressed, almost dandyish, Brooklyn NY man, Bowen was of devout Congregationalist New England leanings, yet was all but conservative when choosing the color of his country home, painting it a standout pink. Every summer, the Bowens invited hundreds of guests for their 4th of July party, attracting the most influential people in politics, including four US Presidents. The annual celebration was so gossip-column-worthy, in fact, The New York Times and other newspapers across the country covered it each year. Roseland Cottage has been owned and maintained by Historic New England since the last Bowen died in 1968, and a one-hour tour, which begins by the stunning boxwood framed gardens and continues inside the home, is a fascinating look at the pre and post Civil War wealth of one prominent family. The tour ends in the carriage house, where you’ll enter the oldest privately owned bowling alley in America. It was here, on these old wooden boards, that Henry C. Bowen, who shunned drinking, smoking and card playing, brashly asked President Ulysses S. Grant to step outside to smoke his cigar.

NEW YORK

Gulliver’s Gate, Times Square NY NY

Manhattan: Gulliver's Gate, Times Square. Opened in May 2017, and named for Jonathan Swift’s Gulliver’s Travels, the Lilliputian world of Gulliver’s Gate – our world, tweaked – is so interactive and engaging, you can spend hours peeking through mini windows, watching freighters move through locks, see traffic snarl and trains snake around mountains in several rooms totaling 50,000 square feet of space. This permanent attraction is so intriguing; you might be compelled to return numerous times to catch what you missed.

Manhattan: Delve into the stacks at Argosy Bookstore. One of the last remaining bricks and mortar bookshops, the 6-floor Argosy, was founded in 1925 by Louis Cohen, and only by virtue of its owners, Cohen’s three daughters, Judith Lowry, Naomi Hample and Adina Cohen, and Judith’s son, Ben, actually owning the building, has it stayed in business this long. Not only will you find rare, First Edition, and other books there – you’ll find baseball cards, celebrity autographed photos, and maps of all kinds.

Riverhead: Long Island Aquarium. If you’re driving from NYC to the Hamptons or North Fork, and you have never been to the Long Island Aquarium, or it’s been years since you have – this home to a cornucopia of sea creatures and mammals, first opened in June 2000, has never been more interactive, compelling, and immersive in the most literary way. A three-person cage plunges you safely into a 120,000-gallon shark-infested tank. This Shark Dive with Dive Master ($165 per person) is so popular, it generally sells out quickly, and amazingly, it’s a hit among certain lovebirds: there were 6 weddings performed in the shark cage last year.

Port Jefferson (on Long Island): Mather House Museum. John Mather was one of several premier shipbuilders in Port Jefferson, and this home, up the hill from the harbor, is a well-preserved example of what a wealthy business owner would have lived in. But that’s not the reason you should plan to spend at least an hour here. Sure, there are ship models and paintings, Victoriana, and doodads dating from the time the home was built (in two sections – the first in 1840 and second in 1860), but a tour here also includes plenty of relevant family stories, and a walk through several outer buildings, including the Spinney Clock Collection, with astounding artifacts.

Port Jefferson: The Maritime Explorium. Upbeat staff at this small but engaging museum are on a mission to “get kids to fall in love with science and engineering at a young age,” which is apparently, to all those who enter, a mission accomplished. In a space that includes a “Dory Sandbox” – a rowboat filled with 500 lbs of uncooked rice – plenty of interactive kiosks, and craft supplies galore, kids are at work, having fun while learning. Ever changing hands-on investigations are based on “next-generation science standards,” and appeal to both adults and their charges.

Auburn: Harriet Tubman Home National Historic Park. A visit to Tubman’s home begins with an excellent timeline orientation by Reverend Paul Gordon Carter, whose dramatic oration brings Harriet Tubman to life. In front of a room-length information panel, Gordon Carter takes visitors through Tubman’s years and then through the house that Harriet Tubman established as a Home for the Aged, which continued to serve 9-12 destitute elderly well into the 1940’s. It’s been restored, and soon Tubman’s brick home will be as well.

Seneca Falls: Women’s Rights National Historic Park. Seneca Falls NY was the site of the first Women’s Rights Convention in 1848. Though Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglas moved to this area after escaping slavery in Maryland, the story of Seneca Falls focuses most on suffragist, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, who wrote the Declaration of Sentiments, a more feminist version of the Declaration of Independence. The 2-story Park building features a wealth of exhibits about the Women’s Rights movement – then and now all over the world. You can mingle among 20 statues of women and men Suffragists: Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Lucretia Mott (Abolitionist from Philly), Harriet Tubman, Frederick Douglas, and others. The tour continues outside, first to the “Water Wall” etched with the complete Declaration of Sentiments then next door into the restored Wesleyan Chapel, site of the Convention itself. Over the years, the Chapel had been used as a laundry mat, and even a car mechanic shop. In 1980, the National Park Service purchased the property, and in 1993 opened it as a restored historic site.

Seneca Falls: Elizabeth Cady Stanton House. Elizabeth Stanton raised 7 high-spirited children in this modest house, now about half the size it was originally, in 1847, when she moved in. In those days, it was scandalous to refer to pregnancy or birth, but that didn’t stop Stanton from flying a pink or blue flag outside her home each time she had a baby, shocking the neighbors. Susan B. Anthony visited often to watch the kids so Stanton could write. Elizabeth Cady Stanton was born in 1815, died in 1902 at age 87, and left diaries and letters – including one to Teddy Roosevelt (and his wife) informing the then President that he could be the “next Lincoln” if he emancipated women. That letter was never sent.

Rochester: Susan B. Anthony Museum and House. On a leafy street lined with tidy Victorian homes, Susan B. Anthony’s house has been preserved to honor the face of the Women’s Suffrage Movement in the USA. Anthony never married (though she was asked 7 times), never had children, and was the outgoing Yin to Elizabeth Cady Stanton’s scholarly, but quiet Yang. A tour of Anthony’s home begins next door where her sister, Hannah, lived. After a short orientation and glimpse at a small exhibit, you’ll step on the same bluestone sidewalk, installed in the mid 1800’s, that the Anthony’s did, and enter Susan’s house. Built in 1859, it is not a grand home, but of course its walls hold plenty of tales, and many are told on this tour.

NEW JERSEY

Wildwood: Doo Wop Back to the 50’s Neon Night Tour, leaving from Doo Wop Museum. Jump on the yellow school bus for a fun, hour-long narrated, luminous, and musical trip “Back to the 50’s.” You’ll see saw-tooth rooflines, “Blast-Off” architecture, the outstretched winged roof of the Sea Gull Hotel, and lots and lots of boldly colored neon motel and hotel signs lit up like Miami Beach from long ago.

Angelsea/North Wildwood: Hereford Inlet Lighthouse. Built in 1874, this Victorian style light and keeper’s house at the northernmost point of the island (called North Wildwood or Anglesea) was the first permanently occupied building in the Wildwoods and is a still an active lighthouse and museum.

Cape May Courthouse: Cape May County Zoo. Plan at least an hour or more at this surprisingly satisfying zoo, which is undergoing construction, improvements, and expansion. The most well designed open space enclosures are in the Asia/Africas/Americas “Pathway to Diversity” section, where you’ll find gamboling giraffes, and the zoo’s adorable Red Panda. Best of all, this zoo is free to enter and open every day 10-4:30 (3:30 in winter) except Christmas Day.

Ogdensburg: Sterling Hill Mining Museum. Rock hounds already know about Sussex County NJ. New Jersey’s Northwest region claims the largest concentration of fluorescent rocks and minerals in the world. You can see a critical mass of these glowing objects at this decommissioned zinc mine, which is now an indescribably awesome museum complex. How extraordinary is this under-the-radar attraction? So extraordinary that the venerable Museum of Natural History in NYC is interested in featuring its defining element – a thick slab fluorescing rock – in a stand alone room within its upcoming $325 million expansion.

Morristown: George Washington Headquarters Museum/Visitor’s Center and Ford Mansion. Washington’s Headquarters is the centerpiece of Morristown National Historic Park. Begin in the Visitor’s Center, which also serves as a museum and mustering area for Ford Mansion tours, and continue on to the home appropriated by Washington and his cohorts during the Revolutionary War.

Morristown: Schuyler-Hamilton House aka Campfield House. Locals are capitalizing on Hamilton fever by delving into his history, and this is where the “Match Made in Morristown” began. It was in the inauspicious Campfield House that the now celebrated Alexander Hamilton began to court his wife, Elizabeth Schuyler. Washington’s personal physician, Dr. John Cochran, was stationed in the Campfield home with his wife, Gertrude, sister of General Philip Schuyler, who lived in Albany NY. Philip had “three marriage-age daughters; Angelica, Elizabeth, and Margarita. Elizabeth, known as Betsy, or Eliza, was the loving and kind Schuyler girl, who could help her Uncle, Dr. Cochran, take care of the injured and sick soldiers. Alexander Hamilton, as Washington’s aide, might have actually written the order to arrange her Military Escort from Albany to Morristown that fateful winter.

Morris Plains: Stickley Museum at Craftsman Farms, This extensive log cabin was built to be the Clubhouse for Gustav Stickley’s utopian community in Morris County NJ. Though his factory was located outside of Syracuse, Stickley was doing more and more business in New York City at a time when wealthy industrialists were establishing Gentlemen’s Farms in New Jersey. He discovered this 650-acre parcel while looking for growers to supply his proposed restaurant in his NYC enterprise. Ever energetic and full of ideas, Stickley bought the land in 1908 and began to build a Vocational School for boys before running out of money. With hopes of a community and school dashed, Stickley and his family moved into the Clubhouse, built of Chestnut logs and fieldstone from the property, appearing “like it grew from the ground.” A tour of the home provides a deep dive into Stickley’s happy home life and his unique and original designs.

Bedminster: Jacobus Vanderveer House and Museum. In 1772, Brooklyn was getting crowded, so like many New York City folk then and ever since, Jacobus Vanderveer, a wealthy Dutch farmer, bought cheap land in New Jersey and built this home. This historic site has a twofold mission – to tell the story of the Vanderveer Family and that of General Henry Knox, George Washington’s “right hand man,” who used this home as his headquarters here during the Revolutionary War. As Washington’s Commander of Artillery, Knox was responsible for establishing the Continental Army’s first professional school for officer’s training, the Pluckemin Cantonment, just down the road.

Gladstone: United States Equestrian Team Foundation Headquarters. You’ve got to be buzzed through a gate to get to the US Equestrian Team Foundation’s offices, but it’s worth it to see the magnificent terrazzo and brick stables, built in 1917 as part of adjacent Hamilton Farm, which now serves as USET offices and high-end horse hotel. A self-guided or guided tour here isn’t complete without a climb to the second floor Trophy Room (with a tempered glass dance floor – evidence of pre-Depression riches), where you’ll see First, Second and Third Place “rosettes” from a time when the US Equestrian Team was known as the U.S. (Army) Cavalry Team (1912-1948).

PENNSYLVANIA

Chambersburg: Martin’s Golden Roll Visitor’s Center. For those who adore “garage-business-makes-it-big” stories, this one, with a focus on charity, is one of the best. Though you cannot tour the facility, you do get within reach of many of the Martin’s original baking tools and see an orientation video (and of course leave with samples!). Plus, you’ll get to shake hands with Julie Martin, 3rd generation of a “very close” family, who keeps Martin’s stats proprietary, but doles out warm greetings like no tomorrow.

Mercersburg: Conococheague Institute, Mercersburg. You’ve got to love a place that translates from the Native American (very accurately, I might add) to “A long way, a very long way indeed.” Conococheague (pronounced like “Monica-jig,”), on the National Historic Register, is in the middle of miles and miles of farmland, to the point where you will doubt the veracity of your GPS until the second you see the sign. A very long way, indeed. This is by design, as the Institute was established as a Cultural Heritage Center with a mission to “interpret the 18th and 19th century frontier settlements along the Conococheague Creek,” conveying a sense of what it was like to live under threat of the French-Indian Wars. This area was settled by resourceful pioneers, mostly Welsh, in the early 1700’s. They built private home-forts and had to fend for themselves.

Greencastle: Make something beautiful at Joyful Arts Studio. The warm and fun Susan Shaffer is “passionate about the therapeutic power of art,” and invites guests to “create their own joy” at her wonderful shop. Make a silk scarf, or learn to draw, paint, batik, or create jewelry. Shaffer even has Paint Your Shoes and Wineglass classes.

Punxsutawney: See Phil and all Groundhog Day sites in Punxsutawney PA. This little town of 5,500 more than quadruples in population every February 2nd when resident rodent, Punxsutawney Phil, “announces” whether or not he’s seen his shadow, auguring Spring or another 6 weeks of Winter. Come to town any time and you can see Phil, and his “wife,” Phyllis, in their glass-enclosed burrow, and then more photos and artifacts at the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club Headquarters, which also serves as a small museum. Purchase Phil paraphernalia at a store a few doors down. Afterwards, head uphill about 2 miles from town to Gobbler’s Knob, where the famous and oft filmed stage is set for Phil’s prognostication.

Shanksville: Pay respects to those who lost their lives on 9-11 at the Flight 93 National Memorial, near Shanksville. On September 11, 2001, heroes on board Flight 93 forced down a hijacked plane bound to destroy the US Capitol building. The Memorial – now a National Park – is composed of several structures - including a Visitor’s Center and Memorial Plaza - within the crash site surrounded by the hilly Allegheny Mountains. According to Park Rangers who give talks several times a day, the fact that Flight 93 took off 24 minutes late made all the difference in the world, allowing passengers in contact with loved ones to know what was happening that morning. Travelers on board made a total of 37 calls – some leaving tearful messages on answering machines, now part of the heartbreaking multi-media exhibit. Flight 93 crashed at a 40-degree angle at 563 MPH with a full tank of fuel, leaving a 40 acres debris field and an impact crater 30 feet wide and 15 feet deep. It missed Shanksville’s Elementary School, with kids just back from summer break, by three seconds.

Raystown Lake: Raystown Lake Visitor’s Center: Raystown Lake is actually a Flood Control reservoir, created in 1973 by damming up the Juanita River for the second time (first in 1905). Managed by the Army Corp of Engineers, which oversees 8,300 acres of lake and 30,000 acres surrounding the Lake, Raystown differs from other regional lakes in that the water stays level as flood control for the area. While the Visitor’s Center features worthwhile exhibits on hydropower, the Dam’s history, geology, archeology, and fantastic views, the best way to experience the water is to get out on it. This is the only place in Pennsylvania where you can rent a houseboat for one to four nights from 7 Points Marina.