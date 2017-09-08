35 Photos Of Kids Enjoying Summer Without Technology Around The World

School may be starting back, but the season of summer technically lasts until September. In honor of the warmth and outdoor fun that summer brings, ChildPhotoCompetition.com held an international photography contest called “Summer Unplugged.”
“Most kids live for the summer break, therefore we asked you to capture the magic of this special time of the year when kids are playing all day long and enjoy summer,” the contest description notes.
The organization received submissions from the U.S., Canada, Brazil, Italy, Russia, Estonia, The Netherlands, and beyond. Keep scrolling to see the 35 finalist photos of kids having “unplugged” summer fun.