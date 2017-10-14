357 Members of Congress Can Stop A War with North Korea: How Ted Lieu and Ed Markey's Bill Can Save The World

Republican Chairman of The Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, Bob Corker, strongly implies that Donald Trump, the one American with the unilateral power to start WWIII, needs adult daycare supervision.

Under current law there is NO supervision. Donald Trump can - all by himself - order the launch of a nuclear First Strike against North Korea. Or Iran.

And, currently, no one can stop him.

Psychologists and Psychiatrists across the country strongly warn that Donald Trump has serious mental incapacities and can not be trusted with nuclear weapons. John Gartner, PhD, the Psychologist and Founder of ""Duty To Warn"" believes that Mr. Trump has severe "Malignant Narcissism" and that the condition can only get worse with each passing day.

"The odds of a nuclear catastrophe caused by this President NOT occurring", Dr. Gartner told me, "are extremely low!"

And, currently, no one can stop him.

And in one of the eeriest, most bizarre, most cryptic pronouncements of any American President, this one man, Donald Trump, said the following: "You guys know what this represents? Maybe it’s the calm before the storm. . . Could be the calm before the storm.” “What storm, Mr. President?” the press asks. "You'll see", the smug Trump says as he smiles an unusually cocky and mildly deranged smile.

And, currently, no matter how ill-advised, no matter how deranged . . . no one can stop him!

But the American People can.

If American citizens contact their Congresspersons and Senators and insist that they stand in between Donald Trump, or any President, and a unilateral and potentially capricious or vindictive or ill-advised or downright crazy Nuclear First Strike, it can be done.

Senator Ed Markey (S. 200) and Congressman Ted Lieu (H.R. 669) have introduced the "Restricting First Use of Nuclear Weapons Act of 2017" which says that no President shall have the ability to unilaterally order a Nuclear First Strike and that, unless we are attacked first, only a majority of The United States Congress can authorize such a nuclear strike and trigger World War III or any other consequences. According to Congressman Lieu, "Our Founders created a system of checks and balances, and it is essential for that standard to be applied to the potentially civilization-ending threat of nuclear war!"

Here's how we can trigger this system of checks and balances and how this bill can become "The Law of The Land" . . .

STEP ONE: If 218 Members of The House of Representatives agree, this bill will pass The House. Currently there are 58 sponsors and co-sponsors. 160 more are needed.(You can lobby your Congressperson here: Lobby to Prevent Presidential Nuclear First Strikes

STEP TWO: If 60 Members of The Senate agree, this bill will pass The Senate. Currently there are 10 sponsors and co-sponsors. 50 more are needed. (You can lobby your Senators here: Lobby to Prevent Presidential Nuclear First Strikes

If these additional Members of Congress do agree, the "Restricting First Use of Nuclear Weapons Act of 2017" will pass Congress and be sent to the President's desk.

It is almost certain that Mr. Trump would veto this legislation.

STEP THREE: Then . . . if 2/3 of Congress - 290 (72 more) in The House and 67 (7 more) agree, the veto can be overridden and the bill immediately becomes law.

There can be no more important reason to contact your Congresspersons. Most of them are up for re-election in 2018. Tell them, unequivocally . . .