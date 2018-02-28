36 Tweets That Sum Up Life With 6-Year-Olds

Every year of a child’s life is filled with new adventures, new ideas, new skills ... and new challenges for their parents.
Age 6 is no exception. When the going gets tough, many parents of 6-year-olds turn to Twitter to lament their frustration and share some hilarious anecdotes.
We’ve rounded up 36 funny tweets about parenting 6-year-olds. Keep scrolling for some golden moments and musings.
My 6yo just learned to tie his own shoes.— Jennifer Lizza (@outsmartedmommy) September 19, 2017
-Me standing in the dark explaining to a stranger why we're showing up to a soccer practice at 9pm
6y.o, spotting tray of chicken wings: “Wow! That’s a LOT of dead chickens!”— Stephanie Ortiz (@Six_Pack_Mom) December 13, 2017
-Why we can’t have dinner guests.
6-year-old: I hate how you pack my lunch— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) March 15, 2017
Me: Maybe you should pack your own lunch
6: *packs 28 Oreos*
Me: Maybe I should pack your lunch
6yo: "Dad?— ReasonsMySonIsCrying (@ReasonsMySonCry) November 14, 2017
Dad?
Dad?
Dad?
Dad?
Dad?
Dad?
Dad?
Dad?
Dad?
Dad?
Dad?
Dad?
Dad?
Dad?
Dad?
Dad?
Dad?
Dad?
Dad?
Dad?
Dad?
Dad?
Dad?
Dad?
Dad?
Dad?
Dad?
Dad?
Dad?
Dad?
Dad?
Dad?
Dad?
Dad?
Dad?
Dad?
Dad?
Dad?
Dad?
Dad?
Dad?
Dad?
Dad?
Dad?
Dad?
Dad?
Dad?
Dad?"
Me: "Yes?"
6yo: "I forgot."
“I’m nocturnal now.”— Sara Says Stop (@PetrickSara) December 23, 2017
-my 6yo, at what is supposed to be her bedtime
If anyone has a solid 3 hours on their hands, my 6 year old has a story about Pikachu he'll tell to anyone who is willing to listen.— Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) May 7, 2017
My six year old has two volumes: loud, and helicopter-landing-loud.— Tara Brown (@Faux_Ma) July 26, 2015
Found my 6 year old twins cutting slime with these knives so obviously I've got everything under control here. pic.twitter.com/ybhGCunU9n— Kelcey Kintner (@mamabirddiaries) April 18, 2017
Mostly I think I'm a good mom but then sometimes my 6 year old yells "OH SHIT!" when he's excited.— maura quint (@behindyourback) December 15, 2017
Grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can & wisdom to not tell my 6yo to SHUT THE F UP!— Dad and Buried (@DadandBuried) August 23, 2017
"A cup isn't worth filling unless you can fill it completely to the top with no room to spare."— Beau Coffron (@lunchboxdad) November 2, 2016
-every six-year-old ever
My six year old wanted a mint, so I asked, "What's the magic word?"— Stella G. Maddox (@StellaGMaddox) September 9, 2014
Her response: "Now."
My 6yo just yelled that he is 24% mad at me so, yes, math does have real world applications.— MamaFizzles (@MamaFizzles) August 30, 2017
6yo: "I learned something cool. Wanna see?"— Doyin Richards (@daddydoinwork) July 20, 2017
Me: "OK."
**6yo Dabs**
Me: "Are you going to let me know when the cool thing happens, or...?"
Why is there a harmonica in my house? More importantly, how can I distract six-year-old long enough to "accidentally" break it?— Jennifer Weiner (@jenniferweiner) September 28, 2014
Me: "Would you like an apple?"— Tara Brown (@Faux_Ma) February 1, 2018
Daughter: "Ew no way."
Me: "...Would you like apple slices?"
Daughter: "Oooh yummy! Yes!"
Mastering the art of 6 year old snack logic one day at a time.
My 6yo has taken to sleeping in his little bedroom fort rather than his bed.— Dad and Buried (@DadandBuried) August 31, 2017
Jk! He climbs into my bed every night & kicks me in the balls.
Six year old just asked for a throne for Christmas so I think we're good for now on the whole self-esteem thing— Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) November 22, 2016
ME: Have you washed your hands?— Baby Sideburns (@BabySideburns) February 12, 2018
6-year-old: Yes.
ME: Really? That seemed too fast.
6: Oh, I thought you meant ever.
My six-year-old always makes a very compelling argument when he says, "Nuh uh, dad."— Abe Yospe (@Cheeseboy22) June 22, 2014
If you ever want to watch someone's descent into madness, just ask my 6yo to explain his fear of clowns.— Unfiltered Mama (@UnfilteredMama) September 12, 2017
My 6yo just gave me a "note to say I love you." pic.twitter.com/FbNwCzMZp2— War on Xmas and Nazis Mancino-Williams (@Manda_like_wine) September 24, 2017
6-year-old: The lights flickered.— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) May 15, 2017
Me: No, they didn't.
6: There. They did it again.
Me: Stop blinking.
6yo, ripping off his shirt and pants: "LET'S GO BLACK FRIDAY SHOPPING!!!"— ReasonsMySonIsCrying (@ReasonsMySonCry) November 24, 2017
Just heard my 6yo yell, "Oh really? You pick NOW to fail me, trash can?!?!"— Unfiltered Mama (@UnfilteredMama) October 29, 2017
So I'm scared to look.
Only a six year old or Satan is this happy at 6 in the morning. pic.twitter.com/ipD2aJXd6j— Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) June 3, 2015
Me: Did you have a good day at school?— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) May 8, 2017
6-year-old: That's not how school works.
Me: "How excited are you to get a puppy dog?"— ReasonsMySonIsCrying (@ReasonsMySonCry) September 27, 2017
6yo: "THIS WILL CHANGE MY WHOLE LIFE!!!!"
I never thought this day would come, but it has: today my 6yo referred to me as the "annoyed antique woman."— War on Xmas and Nazis Mancino-Williams (@Manda_like_wine) November 9, 2017
6yo: I don't like orange juice with hair in it. Can I have the no hair juice?— Jennifer Lizza (@outsmartedmommy) November 25, 2017
Me: You mean pulp? It's pulp not hair.
6yo: Ok fine I don't want a pulp orange. I want the bald one.
Me: Where are the pretzels?— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) April 12, 2017
6-year-old: I ate them.
Me: I told you to divide them into four equal piles.
6: Each pile has zero.
6yo on why he can't read outside: "I keep looking at the beautyness."— Kathy Cooperman (@Kathy_Cooperman) September 25, 2017
Just found out that my 6yo thinks it's "huge mungus" instead of "humongous" in case you didn't get a serving of adorable this morning.— War on Xmas and Nazis Mancino-Williams (@Manda_like_wine) October 9, 2017
(6:45am)— ReasonsMySonIsCrying (@ReasonsMySonCry) November 10, 2017
6yo: "Daddy, I know you said to stay in bed until 7:30 but the clock in our room is taking TOO LOOOOONG!"
6yo: "When my play date gets here you and her mom can just go do 'Mom Things' like drink wine and talk about Girl Scout cookies, ok?"— Wendy S. (@maughammom) March 4, 2017
My 6yo just stepped on a spider and thought she killed it, but it got up and scurried away. Her response? "Oh. My. God. It's Spider Jesus."— War on Xmas and Nazis Mancino-Williams (@Manda_like_wine) November 20, 2017