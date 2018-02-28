PARENTING
02/28/2018 05:47 am ET

36 Tweets That Sum Up Life With 6-Year-Olds

Too real.
By Caroline Bologna

Every year of a child’s life is filled with new adventures, new ideas, new skills ... and new challenges for their parents.

Age 6 is no exception. When the going gets tough, many parents of 6-year-olds turn to Twitter to lament their frustration and share some hilarious anecdotes. 

We’ve rounded up 36 funny tweets about parenting 6-year-olds. Keep scrolling for some golden moments and musings. 

Caroline Bologna
Culture & Parenting Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Parenting Twitter Children Parenting Humor
36 Tweets That Sum Up Life With 6-Year-Olds
CONVERSATIONS