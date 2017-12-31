36th King Mango Parade takes over the streets of Coconut Grove

The 36th annual King Mango Strut Parade took place Sunday, December 31 in downtown Coconut Grove. 33 groups marched and rode around the triangle in the center of town, parodying 2017. The yearly event takes place the last Sunday of each year and this year being New Year’s Eve and a full moon, made it even more fun.
Tom Falco writes about art, culture and history at his Tomversation blog here.
This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.