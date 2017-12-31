Tom Falco, Contributor
36th King Mango Parade takes over the streets of Coconut Grove

12/31/2017 06:28 pm ET

The 36th annual King Mango Strut Parade took place Sunday, December 31 in downtown Coconut Grove. 33 groups marched and rode around the triangle in the center of town, parodying 2017. The yearly event takes place the last Sunday of each year and this year being New Year’s Eve and a full moon, made it even more fun.

Tom Falco
Can you make her out? AnnaMaria Windisch-Hunt was the Grand Marshal, playing Hurricane Irma.
Tom Falco
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and little mango girls.
Tom Falco
Miami Commissioner Ken Russell rode a sort of Hoverboard, but it wasn’t a hoverboard.
Tom Falco
Karen Deilke and Liz Gibson, part of the Coconut Grove Drum Circle.
Tom Falco
More of Hurricane Irma.
Tom Falco
Hugh Hefner Look-alike

