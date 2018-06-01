37 Beautiful Photos Of LGBTQ Pride Celebrations Around The World

With Pride Month just starting in the U.S., it’s important to remember that Pride celebrations look and feel many different ways in countries and cultures around the world.
From Albania to India, Pride truly is a worldwide celebration of LGBTQ identity and freedom on a global level ― and these photos truly embody that sentiment. Happy Pride!
#TheFutureIsQueer is HuffPost’s month-long celebration of queerness, not just as an identity but as action in the world. Find all of our Pride Month coverage here.
