QUEER VOICES
06/01/2018 05:46 am ET

37 Beautiful Photos Of LGBTQ Pride Celebrations Around The World

From Albania to India, these photos show that Pride celebrations are truly global.
By Chris McGonigal
A Pride parade in Salerno, Italy on May 26, 2018.
Ivan Romano via Getty Images
With Pride Month just starting in the U.S., it’s important to remember that Pride celebrations look and feel many different ways in countries and cultures around the world.

From Albania to India, Pride truly is a worldwide celebration of LGBTQ identity and freedom on a global level ― and these photos truly embody that sentiment. Happy Pride!

  • Italy
    Two men celebrate at a Pride parade in Salerno, Italy, on May 26, 2018.
    Ivan Romano via Getty Images
  Ivan Romano via Getty Images
  • Belgium
    Participants watch the annual Belgian LGBTQ Pride Parade in central Brussels, Belgium, May 19, 2018.
    Francois Lenoir / Reuters
  Francois Lenoir / Reuters
  • A participant is seen during the annual Belgian LGBTQ Pride Parade in central Brussels.
    Francois Lenoir / Reuters
  • Participants dressed in royal wedding costumes are seen during the annual Belgian LGBTQ Pride Parade in central Brussels.
    Francois Lenoir / Reuters
  • Poland
    A woman holds a huge rainbow flag during the Pride Parade in Krakow.&nbsp;
    SOPA Images via Getty Images
  SOPA Images via Getty Images
  • A man carries a rainbow flag&nbsp;next to police at the Pride Parade.
    SOPA Images via Getty Images
  SOPA Images via Getty Images
  • Cuba
    A couple kisses in the pride parade during the celebration of the day against homophobia and transphobia in Havana, on May 12
    YAMIL LAGE via Getty Images
  YAMIL LAGE via Getty Images
  • Mariela Castro, center, daughter of Cuban former President Raul Castro and the director of the National Center for Sex Educat
    YAMIL LAGE via Getty Images
  YAMIL LAGE via Getty Images
  • Albania
    An Albanian LGBTQ activist waves a rainbow flag as she attends Tirana Gay Pride to mark the International Day Against Homopho
    GENT SHKULLAKU via Getty Images
  GENT SHKULLAKU via Getty Images
  GENT SHKULLAKU via Getty Images
  GENT SHKULLAKU via Getty Images
  • Japan
    Participants march in the Tokyo Rainbow Pride parade on the streets of Tokyo, Japan May 6, 2018.
    NurPhoto via Getty Images
  NurPhoto via Getty Images
  • Participants dressed in wedding clothes march in the Tokyo Rainbow Pride Parade.
    NurPhoto via Getty Images
  MARTIN BUREAU via Getty Images
  MARTIN BUREAU via Getty Images
  • Australia
    People participate in the annual Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade in Sydney on March 3, 2018.&nbsp;
    SAEED KHAN via Getty Images
  • People participate in the annual Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade in Sydney on March 3, 2018. Rainbow colours beamed from f
    SAEED KHAN via Getty Images
  • India
    Indian members and supporters of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender community take part in the 'Ahmedabad Queer Pride 20
    SAM PANTHAKY via Getty Images
  • GUWAHATI, ASSAM, INDIA - 2018/02/11: 5th QUEER PRIDE Walk March through the streets to reclaim space for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexu
    Pacific Press via Getty Images
  • People celebrate in a pride parade Guwahati, Assam, India.
    Pacific Press via Getty Images
  • People celebrate in a pride parade Guwahati, Assam, India.
    Pacific Press via Getty Images
  • New Zealand
    Dancers in the parade on Feb. 17, 2018 in The Auckland Pride Parade.&nbsp;
    Fiona Goodall via Getty Images
    Dancers in the parade on Feb. 17, 2018 in The Auckland Pride Parade. 

#TheFutureIsQueer is HuffPost’s month-long celebration of queerness, not just as an identity but as action in the world. Find all of our Pride Month coverage here.

HuffPost

headshot
Chris McGonigal
Photo Editor, HuffPost
