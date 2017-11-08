37 Percent Approval? Really? Please Explain

Listening to the premature declarations of a sea change in light of some welcome but modest victories by Democratic party candidates in the 2017 election, one might think Donald Trump is no longer in office, or at least on his way out.

He is still very much the president, and despite ongoing pronouncements of his inevitable demise, sadly, he is likely to remain so for some time.

Still, many of us wonder how Trump, a man so dim-witted and offensive, can command the approval of 37 percent of those polled.

Yes, it is a historically low approval number for a president this early in his term, but there are still nearly four out of ten Americans who think the guy is doing a good job. How can this be?

To those of us who saw the guy for what he was from Day One, 37 percent, or anything close to it, is an astoundingly big number. We think he should be wallowing much more in departing New Jersey governor Chris Christie territory, who will leave office after eight painfully embarrassing years with an approval rating in the mid teens (even that is bewilderingly high for Christie.)

Analyzing the vast populations which should be utterly disgusted by Trump, 37 percent seems far too much.

Let’s look at just some of those who have every reason to be repulsed by Trump – with partial explanations of why:

All women – 50.8 percent of the population. Why? He has a long history of demeaning women, thinks it is perfectly acceptable, in fact kind of amusing, to grab them by the private parts. He is a better-dressed version of Harvey Weinstein, a less articulate Bill O’Reilly.

Anyone who has ever had any association with women, e.g., anyone who ever had a daughter, a wife, a girlfriend, a mother – 100 percent of the population. See above for why.

African Americans - 12.3 percent of the population. Why? From his blind eye toward the thug who punched the young black man at a Trump rally in North Carolina in the early days of the 2016 campaign, to his refusal to condemn the KKK and other hate groups before and after Charlottesville, to his absurd unsupportable comments about having good relationships with the blacks…the evidence is clear.

Hispanics – 12.5 percent. The Wall. General condescension. His and his minions treatment of Univision anchor Jorge Ramos. And much more.

Non Ivy League graduates – 99.6 percent. Trump’s frequent reminders that he graduated from an Ivy League School (an astonishing fact that still merits investigation) should offend the very people who most vocally and ardently supported – and continue to support – the phony populist who is of course in truth the most arrogantly elitist man ever to hold his office.

Ivy League graduates (undergraduate degrees) - .4 percent of the population. They cringe every time he touts his Ivy education a) because he is an embarrassment to the American higher education system, and b) because we squirm knowing that if this buffoon can fool the Ivies, perhaps some of us did as well.

There are other sub groups who should reject and revile this unbalanced, inarticulate, egocentric, misogynistic, racist court jester of a president.

And yet, he is at 37 percent approval. Can someone explain this to me?

I have a friend and Trump supporter who I asked days before the 2016 election if Trump could win. He hesitated, knowing that the polls were saying it was a lock for Clinton, then said, “Maybe. I just don’t think America wants to elect Hillary Clinton.”

Turns out he was correct. That was then. This is now. Despite Trump relitigating the election every chance he gets, Hillary isn’t in the mix anymore. The Hillary haters got their guy, and have had a year to examine his behavior without the specter of a Ms. Clinton presidency worrying them.

I understand entrenched hatred of particular political figures. There were Bill Clinton haters. George W Bush haters. Obama haters (goodness knows!) And most recently, Hillary haters. Those of you who hated Obama could never understand those of us who liked and admired him. I get that.

But Trump’s behavior, his daily rants, his insane tweets, his empty but frightening threats, his lack of command of, or interest in, policy and world affairs, his staggeringly bad choices of advisors and cabinet members, his corrupt and scandal-ridden administration, his constant favoritism of family and friends over public good – all this should be enough to convince even the most hardened Hillary haters that this guy isn’t “presidential material.”

Still, nearly 4 in 10 Americans approve.

To those of us – and we are legion – who had his number long before he even entered the political ballpark, it’s quite literally incomprehensible. How can any woman approve of the guy? Any member of a minority of any kind? Anyone with any self-respect?