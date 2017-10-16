3D technologies at the service of online retailers: how to increase sales and reduce costs

Today commerce is actively moving into virtual space. E-commerce volume is increasing, and the number of online stores is growing, with their management on an active search for new ways to attract buyers' attention. To sell merchandise, large online stores are starting to implement 3D images into their websites more and more actively, as well as use augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) technologies. Kosta Popov, Founder and CEO of Cappasity, the company that created the platform that allows businesses to implement 3D technologies, will discuss how 3D images expand opportunities for online stores and change the familiar notion of shopping.

1. Why are 3D images becoming a new trend in e-commerce today? What is the reason behind their popularity?

When online stores embed 3D images of merchandise into their websites, they give their clients a unique opportunity to study products in every detail. A potential buyer can carefully review a product from all angles – rotate it around its axis and zoom in or out. The product is practically in their hands, so there is more of a chance that they will decide to make the purchase. In addition to this, the buyer will be sure that this product suits them. Implementation of 3D images into websites significantly increases sales and decreases the number of returns. When it comes to the luxury segment, implementation of this technology allows retailers to increase sales by up to 40%.

2. Which segments of e-commerce have the most demand for 3D technologies?

First of all, 3D images are in high demand in the fashion industry and wherever demonstration of products is required. For instance, they are used in decoration and furnishing and in selling jewellery, household appliances or sports goods. It is also important to note that 3D technologies are of keen interest to small and medium companies, as well as large businesses.

3. What are the main challenges that online retailers face when they implement 3D images into their websites?

The main obstacle for online retailers is that they need to create a large number of high-quality 3D images quite fast. Their catalogues contain a vast number of products and are being updated continuously. At the same time, production of 3D images should be at a reasonable cost. No one would pay, say, $200 per product for its 3D digitization, if the company needs them digitized at a rate of thousands of products per month.

4. Is there a way to deal with this problem?

In January 2017, we launched a platform Cappasity that allows everyone to create a high-quality image of an object in 2-3 minutes. Imagine that today a store needs to digitize 50 products, but tomorrow a new catalogue is going to come out so it will need to digitize 1000 products that day. Thanks to our software, our clients can digitize as many products as they need daily. Also, our software’s high and efficient throughput allows us to significantly decrease the cost of 3D digitizing, making it several times less than the one mentioned above. Thus, we provide scalability while maintaining high quality, which is exactly what businesses need.

Currently, we are expanding the capabilities of our platform - we are launching a global decentralized AR/VR ecosystem for 3D content exchange, which uses the platform as its basis.

5. You mentioned that your platform is decentralized. Does this mean it is built on blockchain technology? What are the benefits of the blockchain as it is used in your Ecosystem?

It is no coincidence that our platform relies on blockchain technology. This technology allows us to protect copyrights of users and nip any fraud in the bud. Also, it allows us to charge participants close to nothing in fees for making transactions within the Ecosystem. Therefore, content will be distributed at minimal prices within the system.

6. What else will be available on the platform for online retailers?

Within the Ecosystem, there is going to be a marketplace, space where users (content creators, app developers, businesses, and ordinary consumers) will exchange 3D content and applications. The marketplace will enable all online retailers, including small online stores with a very tight budget, to purchase or rent 3D content at minimal prices.

The Ecosystem will become an environment where high-quality and diverse 3D content is mass-produced. We strive to attract the most talented and interested developers to join the project. That is why we will be able to offer businesses exactly the kind of content that they need.

7. How will online retailers be able to buy content via the platform?

A new cryptocurrency, АRToken (ART), will be used as the payment unit within the system. All payment operations will be conducted in ARTokens. Using tokens, the Ecosystem participants can pay for 3D content database subscription, 3D content purchase at the seller’s price (for content that is not included in the base), and 3D content rental for commercial purposes.

The bulk of the tokens will be sold in October 2017. The early participants will receive up to a 20% bonus.

8. Do online retailers need a platform as an intermediary to get access to high-quality 3D content? Isn’t it easier for them to deal directly with developers of 3D content?

The Ecosystem will be in high demand by businesses, as it gives the opportunity to purchase and sell 3D content with maximum security and acquire the necessary amount of high-quality content from professionals at the best price.

9. What opinion does the business community hold on AR/VR technologies in general? What condition is the market in now?

Today 3D technologies are in high demand in e-commerce, entertainment, art, medicine, education, the military-industrial complex, and some other industries. The business community’s interest in these technologies is growing due to the unique opportunities of deep immersion into a created environment and interaction with any object. AR/VR technologies have become an innovative and very effective marketing tool that provides strong emotional contact with the target audience.

According to a study by the International Data Corporation (IDC), the worldwide AR/VR spending is expected to be $11.4 bn in 2017 and will jump as high as $215 bn by 2021. That means that the worldwide spending on augmented and virtual reality is expected to double every year until 2021.

10. Will AR / VR technologies become an integral part of e-commerce or will this technological fashion disappear in the long run?

Imagine that you own a furniture store. Thanks to AR technology, your customers will be able to project 3D holograms of furniture they like into their own homes. When choosing a new sofa, a buyer will be able to see how it looks in their living room. As soon as they realize that the sofa fits perfectly with their living room’s design, all doubts will disappear, and they will immediately make the purchase.

Or, let us say, you run a real estate business. Imagine that your client does not have time to come and take a look at the house they liked when they were visiting your website - solve this by offering them a virtual tour. And if you own a travel agency and a client comes to your office but has doubts whether to buy a tour, ask them to put on virtual reality glasses to get a taste of their future vacation for a little while. The likelihood that a potential buyer will become an actual one increases greatly, while the time that your tour agents can spend on other customers grows.

AR/VR technologies bring tangible benefits to many businesses, as they allow for implementing new sales methods and ways of interaction with clients. As a result, the costs associated with client interaction are reduced, yet the effectiveness of interaction rises.