4 Actionable Ways to Increase Your Brand Exposure on Social Media

Having social media platforms has become a must-have thing for every business. Every brand- whether personal or otherwise has a Facebook page. Everybody Tweets. Most people are sharing photos on Instagram. In other words, people and businesses are all active on social media. As a result, it now becomes an absolute necessity to move away from old ways and apply creative methods to create a social media bang for your brand.

I spoke with Nathan Yeung, social media expert and CEO of Find Your Audience Online, and asked him for actionable tips to increase brand exposure on social media. He shared four super-actionable strategies you can take to increase your brand exposure on social media.

1. Establish thought leadership and brand personality

According to Yeung, the best place to build thought leadership and brand personality is on conversational platforms like Reddit and Quora. As of this writing, Reddit is ranked overall as the 36th most popular website in the world. Traffic to the site is 100% organic, and Reddit is ranked #6 among social media sites. Quora, while not ranked as highly overall, is ranked as #2 overall in its category of dictionaries and encyclopedias.

In spite of being categorized differently the two sites have one thing in common. Brands are using them to reach out to communities, and to establish thought leadership. In the case of Reddit, some brands are even creating communities through the creation of subreddits.

Reddit

Reddit is a community of users discussing a variety of topics. Users, also known as Redditors can participate by submitting questions, images, videos, and other content either to the main reddit page (self posting), or to one of the thousands of subreddits. Brands may also submit sponsored posts. These may be used to announce new products, share branded videos, or crowdsource content. Another option for brands is to open up an AMA (ask me anything) session, which is basically a Q&A session.

Redditors as a whole have little patience for inaccuracies, blatant spam, or low quality content. Upvotes and downvotes are used to rank the quality of reddit posts. Once a post receives a predetermined number of downvotes, it is hidden.

Quora

Quora is a question and answer platform. Essentially, people submit questions on any topic. Then, experts come along to answer those questions. Quora, while much simpler a platform than Reddit, is a great place to establish industry expertise. You simply create a profile with your credentials, and start looking for questions that you can answer that are relevant to your brand.

In addition to answering questions, you can also follow specific topics, follow other Quora users, and add your commentary to other answers that you see. Likewise, as other users begin to see your answers, they can follow you and comment on your posts.

2. Widen your audience with Pinterest group boards

Group boards, also known as community or collaborative boards, are boards where members of an individual or brand’s community are allowed to contribute content.

“For brands, they represent a unique opportunity to expand their reach on that platform as well as engage in relationship building,” Yeung said. “Considering that 87% of Pinterest users have made purchases based upon pins, it is certainly worth expanding your brand’s reach on this platform.”

The best approach to using group boards is multi-faceted, according to Yeung:

Create group boards to form communities where members can contribute content that is relevant to your brand. Use relevant keywords in your title. Set clear rules for participation. Then, be prepared to moderate in order to maintain a safe community.

Participate in other group boards. Look for boards that are relevant to your areas of expertise. Prioritize building a relationship with the hosts of other boards as well as community members.

Create high quality content to drive traffic to your website by posting it to your group boards as well as others.

3. Invest resources in influencer marketing and branded giveaways

“Social media giveaways and contests have been popular on most social media platforms for quite some time,” Yeung said. “Combine those with the presence of an influencer, and you can quickly gain lots of attention for your brand. They can drive traffic to your website, increase your audience, build your brand, and even sell product.”

Yeung however warns that there is some work to be done before you can successfully launch a branded giveaway or contest. You must identify the influencer. You must create a relationship with them, and you must get them on board with participation. Then, there’s deciding what to giveaway and the rules of participation. You’ll also need to identify your target audience. Finally, you’ll need to create and promote posts relating to your giveaway.

That’s quite a bit of effort. However, it can be quite worthwhile. These campaigns can earn an average of 34% new followers or fans.

4. Use livestreaming to connect with a wider audience

In just the span of one year (2015 - 2016) views of live streaming videos increased by 81%. Yeung says there are many ways to exploit livestreaming to build a wider audience, establish thought leadership, and get people excited about your brand. His suggestions include:

Hosting live interviews with members of your team or industry influencers.

Sharing stories and testimonials from customers.

Sharing live feeds of events.

Giving viewers a behind the scenes look at your company.

Sharing product demonstrations or livestreaming the creation of products.

Which one of these strategies will you try out?