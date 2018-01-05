4 Attributes That Make a Team Successful

What makes some teams successful, while others underperform? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Championship teams or successful team are usually teams of individuals that are:

Highly connected and aligned on the same vision that include not only the results they want to produce, but also the state that will be required to produce these results as well as the conditions that will allow for the state to be true. The NZ All Blacks wanted to become the best team in professional sports and that drove them. Highly connected to and intimate with each other. The individuals in a highly successful team can anticipate each other’s moves, needs, and capabilities. When the connection between individuals on a team is high, they can communicate with minimum effort and expedite the team’s performance. In a championship team, a simple look or move of the eyes provides total alignment for an action to be taken. Trust each other and believe in each other’s capabilities and abilities to manage and produce the results they are accountable for, or ask for help. What allows for trust is honest communication and Personal Integrity. Clear roles and responsibilities with complete authority to execute on these responsibilities.