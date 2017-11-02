4 Coping Strategies for Kids of Parents Who Frequently Fight

My parents have been fighting everyday for 7-8 years now. What should I do? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Unfortunately you are an innocent bystander to your parent’s squabbles and no doubt the fallout rains down as hot burning debris on you.

But this is not your problem to attempt to fix even if you have the best of intentions. Do not take the burden of your parent’s drama on your shoulders.

You are a young adult affected by these adverse home conditions, but this is not your problem, this is your parents’ problem which unfortunately does affect you, but they are grown adults and to attempt to insert yourself as some kind of potential “I can help,” savior figure into their fighting will only make the dysfunction of the situation much worse.

This is not your fight although I can imagine it is very stressful to you, and while you cannot change your parents you can change your reaction. Start gathering allies to help you weather this storm and start trying to help yourself.

If your mom and dad have not resolved issues in eight years I doubt they are going to turn the corner anytime soon. It might simply come down to the harsh truth that your mom and dad simply do not function together well as a married couple and cannot resolve their differences. They may not realize how much their fighting affects you, but then again if they have been fighting every day for years they might be blinded by their own hurts and anger, unable to see the damage it does to you or others.

If you choose sides, there will be consequences. If you step into the boxing ring to attempt mediation, you are likely to get damaged. The best thing you can do is survive and thrive despite this situation.

Some specific coping ideas for you:

Allies: Look around to friends, family, neighbors, school or church counselors and anyone who can be part of your team of people who can rally around you, support you, or offer counseling if you need someone to talk to. It can be simply one good friend you confide in. If you feel isolated, try school counselors or even Seven Cups, which is a free app: Online Therapy & Free Counseling (Confidential).

Counselors: I would not discount the help school guidance counselors can offer. They are trained professionals usually caring and discreet and no one will know if you drop by their office to chat. What you tell them will be strictly confidential. Also, they will have lists of organizations and professional therapists who might be able to offer some counseling for you, perhaps free or at a very reduced rate.

Places of Refuge: For those times when your parents are fighting and you cannot evade it, maybe call a friend up and see if you can go to their house. Or go to the local coffee shop, public library or take a walk when your parents are arguing. Also, if your parents see you continually leave the house when they argue they might get the message that you are being adversely affected by their actions.

Start Planning Your Exit Strategy: In time, you can leave this family situation as a legal adult. So focus on not only how to survive and thrive through this, but start thinking of how to exit this situation as soon as possible. That could be a multi-pronged approach such as applying to colleges, universities or trade schools and maybe looking at scholarships (again, school counselors can help be a terrific ally with this step), or getting a job to earn your own income, or living with other family members for short periods of time, like during school breaks. Call it “visiting,” or taking a cheap “vacation,” or whatever but if your home situation is so toxic you need a break, then work toward “visiting” with family and friends.

Best of luck my young friend. You have endured this situation for a long time. Why not try doing something actively to change up how you react to your parents’ drama? But the focus needs to be on helping you, not inserting yourself into your parents’ unresolved issues.