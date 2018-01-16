4 Critical Lessons I Learned When Starting My Business From Scratch

What are the most important lessons you've learned about building a business from scratch? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Kolton Andrus, CEO of Gremlin, Chaos Engineering Expert, on Quora:

It’s great to have help. For example, initially it was easy to be skeptical about how helpful our venture capitalists would be, but they’ve done a lot. The right investors put you in touch with early customers, help you find good advisers so you can learn and grow along with the business, and support early recruiting so you can build a strong team.

It’s essential to have a partner you can trust and communicate well with. Matt Fornaciari, my co-founder, is my good friend and someone I’ve worked closely with over the past ten years. There are always tough times and hard conversations that have been needed along the way, so having a rapport is critical. If both sides are genuinely interested in the other’s success, it’s easier to keep a level head and find a positive outcome.

Seek out smart people that are further on the journey and learn from their experience. It’s remarkable how generous many entrepreneurs are with their time. So many have made time to listen to my current struggle, offer advice, and help out in some material way.

Do it yourself first, and feel the pain. I’ve enjoyed learning about HR, Payroll, Legal, Sales, Marketing, and of course Engineering along the way. Understanding the hardships your team faces keeps you grounded, helps you to provide better context, and evaluate their challenges and strengths.