4 Crucial Ingredients to Successfully Lead Change

There comes a time in many businesses when you know it’s time for a change...you’ve been feeling it in your gut for quite some time. You regularly get “it’s time to change” notices flashing across the billboard of your mind.

For whatever the reason, whether you’re conducting end of the year planning, revenue has peaked or a new viable competitor is nipping at your heels, to stay in business, for most change is inevitable.

Yet few business owners, no matter the company size, are keenly aware of what it takes to successfully drive a change initiative. As I write this post, this is my current challenge. I help clients do it and now more than ever, I need to apply my own advice.

My revenue has plateaued at a very comfortable level and the work is enjoyable. I could coast. In fact, the revenue comes easy as well as the work. I love what I do and my clients.

It’s at this point in my thinking that I recall one of my favorite quotes from the popular book Good to Great, by Jim Collins “Good is the enemy of great”. I clearly get that. Everything about my business right now is really good...but it’s not great.

If I were someone else, good might be fine. But I am not someone else. I am the kind of person that yearns for the great as it’s defined for me. For me it means reaching my full potential, laying it all out on the line, giving it all you know you’ve got and what’s yet to be discovered before you leave this place.

And this is where I’m at. In order to achieve this, I have to change elements of my business and in my initial attempts to do so, have noticed some ominous pitfalls that could slow down or completely sabotage my desired results.

To avoid these pitfalls, I now have to take the advice I commonly give to clients leading change. To do so successfully, one absolutely needs the following:

1). A clear goal, which is a vision of the outcome - I call it the bullseye. I like using a colored bullseye for navigating change because it is a super effective tool for staying focused and coaching decision-making. The yellow in the middle is the desired outcome. The decision-making process is matched against the color scheme of the bullseye. Either it will serve the yellow or one of the surrounding rings. If the decision is not serving the yellow, there must be a justifiable reason why. To keep moving in the right direction, all decisions must be as close to the yellow as possible or hitting it straight on!

2). A steely resolve — not just any kind of resolve, a steely one. You need to have the kind of resolve that cannot be broken and that maintains it’s strength no matter how great the challenges are during the change.

3). The ability to successfully manage fear. I have become more aware of fear lately and it’s subtle influences as a business leader. I came across a great article entitled, What CEO’s are Afraid of, which prompted me to write about fear in leadership - As a Leader - What Are You Afraid of?

That awareness has most recently helped me recognized the way fear is influencing my decision-making, some of which is not serving the yellow. An example would be agreeing to business I really no longer want to do because it’s not a part of my new vision. I’m seeing this fear manifested with this line of thinking — “I’m afraid I won’t get the kind of business I want, so I’d better grab what’s available to me now”. There is the looming temptation to think I won’t get what I want — my dream won’t come true. This must be effectively managed!

Here’s one thing I know for sure — a “yes” to something ends up being a “no” to something else.

Too many yeses and I now I don’t have time to pursue and take on anything new. And, I’ll be right where I was last year, next year. It’s still good, in fact very good — but it’s not great.

You know, fear keeps you running on a hamster wheel. It handcuffs you from taking necessary, rational risks to serve the change and hit the bullseye!

4). Belief that what got you here will get you there. Though you always need to be growing as a leader to meet the needs of your business and the marketplace, there is an underlying truth easily forgotten. There are some core qualities of who you are that played a role in your success to this point. Those qualities don’t mysteriously disappear. Perhaps fear or other challenges may suppress or weaken them — but they are still there. You need to recapture them and doggedly hold on to them.

Working with these 4 ingredients and others is the part of being a leader or running a business that is sometimes the most challenging. As I often say, what happens on the inside will be manifested on the outside. Wrestling on the inside with who we are and what we really want can be the most challenging part of this journey. There are times in our business when we are the strongest, most difficult competitor. We get in the way of our own potential success.

Creating and maintaining a successful business is an “inside job”.