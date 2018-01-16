4 Daily Newsletters That Are Making Email Cool Again

I protect my email address like I do my social security number. I hate spam and I hate being sold to. So, for me to give my email willingly to someone or a company means I must really want something from them. They must add real value.

Recently, I have found myself looking forward to checking my email each morning. That’s because I’ve taken a nod from a growing group of millennials who subscribe to one or more daily emails from publishers who focus on specific subject matter. These are media companies who have said goodbye to Facebook or their blog and instead focus on creating amazing content that they send out each day via email.

There’s something special about receiving a email each morning on something specific to your interests, knowing that it’s sitting there waiting for you to read, share or respond to. It saves me so much time by giving me only what I want and need – right to my inbox. I love that and for that reason am eager to read my email everyday.

These are my 4 favorite daily email newsletters that do it right.

1. PRSUIT

PRSUIT is a daily email dedicated to self-improvement… but not in a boring “guy in a suit preaching about setting goals and being confident” kind of way. They send out a daily email dedicated to helping their readers reach their potential and they have over 600 contributors offering cool perspectives to help. They somehow manage to make self-improvement interesting and relatable and for that reason I look forward to their email each morning.

2. Coinzy

Coinzy is dedicated to all things Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’re aware of the profound way that Bitcoin and other crypto coins have changed modern finances. They have made hundreds of millionaires overnight and although their future is rather up in the air, they are certain to be around for a while. I like Coinzy because they make the topic approachable and they send out two daily emails on everything you need to know about the crypto world as an investor, trader or just someone who wants to stay on top of the latest news.

3. The Skimm

The Skimm gives you everything you need to know about what’s happening in the world. They’ve become my morning go-to resource for catching up on and summarizing all the news and world events that I need to know about.

4. The Hustle

The Hustle has become a popular resource for millennials interested in tech and business news. The Hustle sends out a daily email that recaps everything tech but in an interesting and cleverly-voiced way. They also put on cool events throughout the United States each year to unite their readers.