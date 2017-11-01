4 End-of-Year Essential Tasks for Small Business Owners

Government compliance, administrative housekeeping, and tax preparation are essential end-of-year tasks for small business owners. Unfortunately, missing documentation and a lack of strategic planning can make these straightforward tasks feel like insurmountable obstacles. Add in the usual holiday chaos and it’s tempting to push that box of receipts to the back of your filing cabinet until next year.

A word of caution: delaying end-of-year items until January could backfire and cause your business to miss out on valuable benefits like tax savings. As a small business owner myself, I know that these tasks actually go pretty quickly once you’ve gotten over initial organization hurdles. These are four free or low-cost solutions that address the most common problem facing small businesses when it comes to end-of-year planning. Check these to-do items off your list now so you can spend the holidays with family and friends– not scrambling to find receipts and registration documentation!

Task 1: Get your financial records in order

Problem: Too many receipts, no streamlined record management.

Let’s be honest: despite our best intentions, it’s easy to end up with a shoe box or envelope stuffed full of receipts. We meant to scan and enter the data into an Excel document, but this administrative task always fell by the wayside. Now it’s the end of the year and you need a quick expense assessment so you can plan your tax deduction strategy– but all you have is a box of receipts.

Solution: Put an end to shoebox accounting once and for all. I’m a long-time fan of Wave Apps, which offers a suite of free and low-cost cloud-based financial record keeping designed specifically for solopreneurs and small businesses. Wave connects with your bank and credit cards so transactions appear in your bookkeeping automatically. There’s no need to manually key in receipts or spend hours hunting them down.

Task 2: Double check local and state compliance.

Problem: Missing local license and registration deadlines.

April 15 may be etched into our minds as Tax Day, but many local and state entities have additional due dates for business licenses and registration that are not as well publicized. Even with the best intentions, it’s easy to overlook deadlines for local taxes, business licenses and even personal tax liabilities like vehicle registration or property assessments. Unfortunately, missing these deadlines could put you at risk for unexpected fines or penalties in the coming year.

Solution: You’ve got enough to manage: don’t try to track everything yourself! The technology company NIC recently launched its new app Gov2Go, which tracks all your government interactions from a single platform so you never miss another deadline or payment. During set up, Gov2Go will ask you a few questions and then create a custom profile based on your current government interactions. As payment deadlines or renewal dates approach, Gov2Go will send you alert notifications. You can even make payments directly through the app. Currently, the app includes full integration for federal deadlines and additional state and local deadlines for residents in Arkansas, Colorado, and Nebraska, with more states joining in the future. Since Gov2Go is device neutral, the app will work on your smartphone, desktop and even voice-command services like Amazon’s Echo. One day paying your business taxes might be as easy as saying, “Alexa, schedule my tax payment."

Task 3: Maximize deductions.

Problem: No strategic tax planning. Now that you’ve got your record keeping under control and you’re up to date on tax payments, it’s time to think about the best strategy for minimizing future payments. When most businesses think about strategic tax planning, they think about maximizing deductions. This is a great approach if you’re planning a major purchase in the next six months, like office-wide computer upgrades. Making the purchase before December 31 means you can take the tax deduction much sooner. However, there are some scenarios where you may actually want to delay new purchases. For example, maybe you’ve closed a major deal with a new client but you won’t begin receiving payments until next year. In this case, deferring deductible expenses until next year could have a greater positive impact on your future tax burden.

Solution: Tax planning software for small businesses like Tax Planner Pro syncs with existing QuickBooks and makes updating tax estimates for your company a breeze. A quick review of your cash flow projections can help you determine whether to make that big technology purchase now or hold off until next year.

Task 4: Back up your records.

Problem: No comprehensive system to protect your records against cyber attacks.

Cyber attacks against small businesses are on the rise. However, many small business owners continue to think they’re “immune” to these attacks because their business is “too small” to attract attention from a cybercriminal. In reality, small businesses are ideal victims because their malware and ransomware protections are often weak or outdated. All it takes is for one unsuspecting employee to click on a bad email link and your financial records could be compromised.

Solution: Follow the “2:1” backup rule: two digital copies in separate locations and a separate offline copy. DropBox Business, Egnyte Business and Google Drive for Work are all popular, low-cost cloud storage solutions. Consider using one as a primary storage solution and a second as a backup. PC Magazine’s excellent article on 2017’s best cloud storage and file sharing solutions can help your business decide which options offer the right features at the right price. Don’t forget about a separate offline copy!

Bottom line: