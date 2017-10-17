4 Essential Tools for Doing Business on the Road

There was a time when some business was on the road, but it was largely limited to sales. Door-to-door salesmen were commonplace and often a nice diversion for a housewife who wanted some company. Today, however, the need to be tethered to an office is rare. Many jobs can be done remotely and often combine the value of travel with remote operations. In order for this model to work, however, there are four tools that are essential to doing business on the road.

Smart Phone

Not that long ago, a computer with any power was bulky and basically static. You placed it in your office and visited it when you needed it. Then the laptop came along, creating some mobility. Early laptops once required wired connections to the internet if the were to connect at all. Floppy disks were more common and doing work on the laptop was often restricted to typing and filing.

Today, however, we can basically hold the whole of human understanding in a device the size of a deck of cards (a deck of cards is roughly the size of an iPhone for those who have only played cards online). The power and flexibility of these devices make them essential, for our day-to-day dealings and that is especially true when it comes to business. These small devices allow us to create schedules, put appointments in calendars, communicate via multiple platforms, video conference, research, navigate and even entertain us on the lonely road. They are so powerful and versatile it is hard to imagine spending much time in our modern world without one.

Laptop

As mentioned above, the laptop is an important link in the evolution of mobile devices. And even though the smartphone has usurped much of the need for the laptop, there is still a functional necessity to being able to type on a keyboard and access software and video on a larger screen.

Something as simple as shooting off a quick email response can be easy on a laptop and fraught with typos and the time-consuming thumbing of a smartphone. Additionally, extensive written communication is still much more efficient and effective with a full keyboard, whereas, doing normal amounts of typing on a smartphone can become arduous.

Subscriber Services

Because we live in a world of mobility, it is no longer required to have an office staffed with people that have been hired specifically to address the needs of the company. These services can now be outsourced and work remote from the office as do you.

By having subscriber services, you can still have all of necessary elements of a fully functioning business, without all of the human resource demands of filling them personally. For example, instead of creating a marketing team, outsource your marketing needs to quality companies like Square Ship. This ensures that your marketing needs are taken care of, while you focus on your travel and direct business dealings. This is also true of things like accounting and shipping. Today, companies like Quicken and UPS can handle services which, in the past, required expensive in-house resources.

Budgets

It’s great that you spent all of that time traveling and closed those new accounts. Hurrah! However, you spent more money on hotel, gas, restaurants and vehicle maintenance than you earned by your new deals.

This is no way to operate. It is critical that you know your approximate expenses and potential earnings when you go on the road. With today’s technology, it is easy to log your expenses and monitor your progress and even forecast potential expenses. This can assure you stay within the framework of your cost-benefit analysis. And as your trip unfolds, you can add or subtract from your allowance based on variables.

When you close a bigger deal than you were anticipating, open your wallet and buy yourself that steak dinner. If gas prices increase during your trip due to an unforeseen event, tighten the purse strings until you can assess their impact on your bottom line.

It is common for business travelers to lose track of the fact that they are on the road in order to make money. The stress and the fatigue of travel can make any business traveler loose with their resources. But a budget helps keep expenses in line. And with the ease with which we can track our expenses with the above-mentioned technology, there is no reason to have a tight grip on the expenses during business travel.