4 Hacks to Run Facebook Ads Like a Pro

Everybody is trying to run Facebook Ads, but not everyone is getting positive results with Facebook Advertising. More than 90% Advertisers are either in loss or hardly break even and don’t get positive results or meet their KPI’s using Facebook Ads and as a result, they leave facebook ads and say that it is a scam or does not work.

After running a digital marketing company DigiTechIO and launching thousands of campaigns on Facebook Ads and PPC (Adwords, Bing), I know what works and what does not. In this blog, we will learn the 4 hacks to run the next Facebook Ads Campaign like a Pro and how you can apply these hacks to make your next Facebook ads campaign a winner.

1. Leverage Video Ads

This is the era of videos, now more than 70% of Posts you see on Facebook are generally videos. Facebook controls the reach of any post using their secret algorithm known as EdgeRank by assigning each post a different score. Videos get higher edgerank and are more likely to reach more audience. Leverage the power of Video Ads and use 30-60 seconds videos to tell a short story. Videos can also be animated videos like whiteboard or explainer videos. Don’t use longer videos people don’t have enough time to watch a 10-minute video on Facebook unless its something extremely amazing. Make it short and simple.

2. Reverse Engineer Competitors

There may be many other advertisers running the ads on the same niche in which you wish to run. Research their ads and see what works or what not. Analyze that why Video A got 5k Shares and Video B got only 5 Shares. Replicate the winning ads of other advertisers and try to make similar ads. Don’t reinvent the wheel but also don’t copy the same exact ads of your competitors, try to be unique and use them as a source of inspiration and template to winning ads. Use tools like AdEspresso and BigBigAds to reverse engineer the others Facebook Ads for free.

3. Always Separate Targeting

When launching adsets. Never mix up the targeting otherwise you won't know what works and what doesn’t. Always separate Interests (like Harry Potter Fans and Harry Potter Magazine), Placements (Mobile, Desktop), Locations (United States, United Kingdom) and Age to each adset.

E.g: Launch a single adset for the United States and new adset for the United Kingdom.

4. Test, Test and Test

At the end of running a single campaign or adset. Don’t try to sleep with comfort and expect that it will be a winner. Keep testing and running 5-10 different adsets of $1-5/Day depending on your budget. Look and analyze the data and kill the losers and scale out the winners by duplicating winning adsets and increasing their budget by half. Try to spend at least 2X of your KPI to analyze the adset. You can also use adespresso to make it easier for you to split test different audiences and age. Try testing custom and lookalike audiences it’s a goldmine of Facebook Ads.