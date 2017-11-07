4 Lessons I Learned From My Year Spent as a Digital Nomad

Do you share the dream of becoming a digital nomad in the future? Is this something you have been thinking about for quite some time? Do you have reason to believe that this could be the best way for you to live your life?

While this is something you’re dreaming of, it’s a life that I lived for a year. And here’s what I have to say: you should definitely give it a try, as long as you have what it takes to make a few key changes to your life.

Before I go any further, I want to share a passage from a recent Forbes article that touches on why so many people are interested in living the digital nomad life:

“Mankind has always been a nomadic species. In our earliest years, we roamed freely from one region to the next, tracking the stars and following the seasons in an effort to hunt, gather and protect our tribes and families from vicious predators. Before the birth of modern civilization, it was commonplace to move about across wide ranges and territories, covering swaths of land and sea from hundreds to thousands of miles apart.”

In other words, it’s something that is deep inside all of us. Unfortunately, many people never take the leap. Instead, they tie themselves down to one location and hope to travel every now and again.

While everyone has to live their own life, I decided to give the digital nomad experience a try for a year. Here are four lessons I learned along the way:

1. There is Always Something Else to See

No matter where you are or where you have been, there is always something else to see. Constantly explore your avenues, whether that be through Youtube videos or recommendations from other travelers. Stay open-minded. After watching a video on squareship.com about Iceland, I booked a flight to Iceland and explored those avenues.

Upfront, I thought I would eventually hit a wall. I thought there would come a point when I thought I had seen enough. But this never happened. Every time I was ready to move on was just as exciting as the time before.

2. You Don’t Need Much

As long as you have the technology you need to do your job (more on this below), as well as the essentials, you should be in good shape.

In other words, don’t pack a lot of stuff if you’re going to take on this journey. Too much stuff is going to hold you back, and that’s not something you want to deal with when living the digital nomad life.

If you have to stop and make a purchase, so be it. There’s nothing wrong with picking up a few items every now and again.

3. People are Willing to Help

Here’s something I will always remember about my time as a digital nomad: almost everyone I came across was willing to provide help (if I asked, of course).

So, if you run into trouble, don’t hesitate to ask a local for assistance. Or if you have a question about what to see in a particular city, seek out someone who can point you in the right direction.

Don’t let the word “nomad” fool you. Even if you’re traveling alone, there are always people out there to converse with.

4. There are Many Ways to Make Money Online

When you first decide to lead the life of a digital nomad you may have one source of income in mind. However, as the days turn to weeks, you’ll come to find that there are many other ways to earn a buck.

Don’t hold yourself back, as you want to keep an open mind in regards to trying new things. You never know when you’ll find a business opportunity that suits your experience and knowledge.

Final Thoughts

So, there you have it. These are just four of the many lessons I learned from my year spent as a digital nomad. Although I am no longer living this life, it’s something I will definitely experiment with again in the future. I urge you to give it a try yourself! It’s amazing what perspective can do for your professional development.