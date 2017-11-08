4 Lessons Learned From TEDWomen 2017

Photo courtesy of Stacie McChesney / TED

By Beth Doane

TED, the nonprofit devoted to Ideas Worth Spreading, held its TEDWomen 2017 conference at the Orpheum Theater in New Orleans this past week. Themed "Bridges," more than 40 speakers and performers took the stage over three inspiring days and all performers at this year's event had roots or ties to New Orleans. TEDWomen is produced in association with Pat Mitchell, the editorial director and co-host of TEDWomen, who has had an award-winning, groundbreaking career as a producer, journalist and media executive. Mitchell's work has garnered 37 Emmy Awards, five Peabodys, and two Academy Award nominations. In 2000, she became the first woman President and CEO of PBS. "Today's deep divides and rising global challenges call for ideas from around the world that can help build bridges," said Mitchell. "It's never been more important to sit up and pay attention to ideas like the ones our diverse speaker lineup will present from the worlds of entrepreneurship, innovation, science, art, activism, business, civil society and more." I was moved by each speaker that took the stage and, as is true for every TED conference, the event was flawlessly curated and executed. The same holds true for the off-stage engagements with partners that included the brands IBM, The Boston Consulting Group, Bumble Bizz, Logitech, Environmental Working Group, The Harnisch Foundation, Louisiana Economic Development, Google's Made with Code and Snap Inc., Morgan Stanley and P&G. Partnerships Senior Creative Erika Flynn stated that “thanks to imaginative partnerships like the ones at TEDWomen, we are able to support the production of such powerful conferences annually and support the year round work of TED. We are proud to showcase companies making a positive impact in the world and in people’s lives.” And, while so many of the activations, workshops and speakers were truly exceptional; there were a few lessons that really stood out this year.

Here are 4 things learned at this years TEDWomen 2017.

1. Watch Your Words

Cognitive scientist Lera Boroditsky has spent years researching the way language impacts and informs our experience of the world. It made me think about how much our words matter and how we should be so much more conscious of what we say and how we say it. Boroditsky used the example of how the word “bridge”, can vary wildly and be described completely differently depending on if a language considers it masculine or feminine. In German it’s a feminine word, with native speakers using words like “lovely or beautiful,” whereas in Spanish, speakers tend to use words like “big, bold or strong.”

Photo courtesy of Stacie McChesney / TED

2. Stand Up and Speak Up

Since filing a bombshell sexual harassment lawsuit last year against former Fox News chairman Roger Ailes, Gretchen Carlson said that she has been contacted daily by tens of thousands of women and men who have experienced sexual harassment or violence. In her riveting talk she urged everyone to stand up and speak up because nothing will change if we don’t. She advocated, “Let’s hire back all those women whose careers were lost because of some random jerk.” She shared stories about a flight attendant who was forced to watch porn at a staff meeting and an Army veteran who was sexually harassed and referred to as if she was a stripper. “We will stand up and speak up and have our voices heard. We will be the women we were meant to be.”

3. If Something Does Not Exist – Create It!

Recent high school graduates Winona Guo and Priya Vulchi realized how our current educational system does not address racism or its implications in a way that is impactful or educational. They set out to collect hundreds of personal stories from individuals across the United States to develop “The Classroom Index” – a textbook that can help students everywhere understand racism in a way it has not been taught before.

Photo courtesy of Ryan Lash / TED

4. Address Your Own Hate

CNN Political commentator Sally Kohn gave a moving talk where she admitted that as a young girl she was a bully, a realization that has impacted her life ever since. The audience was moved to tears as she openly described her journey of reaching out to the woman she once bullied and how that woman told her that she should spread compassion. Sally is currently working on a book about hate — why there's so much hate in our world today, why it's getting worse, and what we can do to stop it. She encouraged listeners to look inside themselves to find hate that we might not even know we are harboring. Her book will be published in the Spring of 2018.

