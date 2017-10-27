4 Lessons on Body Confidence from the "Torrid Model Search 2017" Top 4 Finalists

15,000 girls entered the Torrid Model Search 2017 competition. On Sunday, October 22nd Torrid unveiled their top four finalists. Now, we are in the final few days of their journey (voting ends on Sunday, October 29!).

For the past few months, these ladies have been chasing their dreams and challenging conventional body types. They were a part of Torrid’s NYFW debut, as well as the most inclusive and diverse Fashion Week in history!

I caught up with Haley Rudolph of Toronto, ON; Seairra Thompson of Berkeley, CA; Sophia Ervin of Dallas, TX; and Julia Rose Miller of Round Rock, TX. Each girl dished about her experience and what she’s gained from being a part of the competition.

SOURCE: Torrid.com The top four finalists for Torrid Model Search 2017

Talking to these ladies really took me back to what it’s like to be a plus size teenager in our society, and how meaningful the plus size fashion movement has been in giving these girls a place in society where they “fit,” literally and figuratively!

These ladies have so much wisdom to share! Here are four lessons from Torrid’s top four that we can all apply to our own lives:

1. Everybody is somebody’s hero

For Seairra, being in the competition is all about providing a positive example for other women who might be struggling with body positivity.

“I was bullied through my adolescence,” says Seairra. “Every day, people were picking apart my body. My arms, my legs, my skin tone, my hair. I was constantly being criticized about how I looked. It was so overwhelming to always hear such negative criticism that I started to believe it.”

Seairra overcame the lack of confidence she developed as a result of being bullied and wants to be a positive example to others who might be going through a dark time, especially for those defining their worth based on their size.

“On my own journey to self love and body confidence, it was very rough, very dark. I would have loved to hear in my dark times that someone else was once there, and that they’ve seen a better day,” she says.

2. Real queens fix each other's crowns

Sophia is celebrating the sense of belonging she’s gained from being a part of the competition.

“I grew up an outcast. As a lot of plus size women do. As a teenager, being plus size is not socially accepted at all,” says Sophia. “Torrid smashed that...they gave me a place where I belong.”

This feeling of belonging has inspired Sophia to embrace other women as sisters, rather than competitors.

“You just have to love yourself, and love other women, and inspire other women. I think a lot of times, society turns everything into a competition,” says Sophia. “I realize I’m in this competition, but if any of the other girls won this competition, I’d be so happy for them. This has changed my viewpoint of how I think of other women, and society, in general.”

3. If your dreams don’t scare you, they’re not big enough!

“I thought I wasn’t ready. But honestly, my family pushed me to do this, wanted me to do this,” says Julia, of deciding to enter the competition.

Being a part of the competition has showed Julia just how much she is capable of.

“I have definitely learned more about myself and what I can do,” she says of walking in NYFW. “I’m proud of myself for pushing myself, and pushing my limits to things I never thought I could reach.”

“Shoot for your dreams. If your dreams don’t scare you...they’re not big enough!” says Julia.

4. Just Own It

The final four ladies all walked in Torrid’s debut runway show during NYFW.

“When I walked onto the runway, there was this feeling of empowerment. I was so empowered. I knew all eyes were on me, and I was ready to rock it, and I just did it,” says Haley of her NYFW experience.

For Haley, this experience taught her that having the confidence to put yourself out there can open many doors.

“There’s this magic that comes when you decide that ‘I’m just gonna accept who I am,’ but more than that, ‘I’m just gonna own it and share it with people’,” she says.