4 Lessons You Can Learn about the Stock Market through Successful Day Trading

My Tim Sykes Millionaire Challenge has taught me a lot since I established it. It’s a personal joy for me to learn something new from my students every single day.

One of the most notable students I’ve encountered is Adrian. He started one year ago with a mere $2,000 in his account. In the space of a year he has turned that into six figures exclusively through day trading. I talked to him and he had a bunch of important lessons for trading the stock market.

Learn as Much as You Can

Adrian credits his success to pulling 17-hour days in the beginning. Learning is the most powerful way of making sure that you have the tools you need to enter the live trading arena. But you need to be willing to put the work in from the beginning.

This includes studying past and present stock markets, as well as looking into the latest business and financial news. That’s how you make informed trades.

Be Your Own Trader

Have you ever seen those websites where “alleged” successful traders tell you what to do?

I always tell my students, including Adrian, never to do this. You must be your own trader because everyone has a different style and different expectations. Be your own trader and you’ll gradually create a style that keeps delivering superior results each and every time.

Keep Your Emotions Cool

Emotions in trading are the devil.

Adrian confessed to me that before he made it to six figures he wiped his account out twice. I’ve been there before and most stock traders have also been there. And the number one reason is because you let your emotions get out of control.

For example, you might have started to stock trade just so you can get your losses back. Now you’re no longer stock trading you’re gambling and hoping.

You need to be able to know when to walk away. It’s why many of my students decide to pick up something like meditation or yoga. It gives them more control over their mental states.

Never Force the Trade

Let’s say you have a price you want to buy a stock at. The price is hovering just above the price you want to buy it at. Inexperienced traders would settle and just buy it. But so often this will lead to losses. Again, it all goes back to keeping your emotions in check.

Adrian said, “One of the most important lessons I learned is that if there’s no trade you should walk away and read a book or something. You’ll save more of your account that way.”

Any form of investing works the same way. Never force the trade. If the going isn’t good then it doesn’t matter. Simply retreating can be more profitable than wading in recklessly.

Last Word – Mastering the Stock Market