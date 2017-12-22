4 Mistakes That Will Hurt Your Text to Win Sweepstakes

There are many things that can hurt your text to win promotion, but a few top the list. To get better results from your text to win sweepstakes, here are 4 mistakes to avoid.

1. Meager Marketing

Don’t want to invest in promoting your text to win the way it should be? Then you can expect poor results for your campaign. That’s a waste of time and money for everyone. If you want to reach people who are actually interested in your brand, you need to promote your sweepstakes using every tactic and platform possible. This means getting your message out on social media, in email, in print or online ads, and in any other channels you use.

2. The Wrong Prize

Nothing’s worse than a lackluster prize. Winning a prize is the main motivation for entrants, after all. So you don’t want to kill that motivation with a cheap or uninteresting prize.

You can also have a good prize, but for the wrong audience. Giving away an iPad? Great. But if your company product or service isn’t tech related, then how is the prize relevant? You don’t want to attract people who aren’t interested in your brand or products, so it’s best to choose a prize that complements your brand.

3. No Official Rules

Not having official rules can land you in hot water. The rules are meant to protect you AND your entrants. In return for their entry and as long as they meet certain requirements (age, residency, etc.), you promise to award a prize. Remember the rules are a contract between you, the sponsor, and participants. Once the sweepstakes begins, you can’t change the rules either.

4. No Follow Up