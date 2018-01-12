4 New Things to Try In Your Daily Life in 2018

What habits are you developing right now? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Joshua Otusanya:

Being More Impulsive - I come up with a lot of great ideas, especially for my career on a consistent basis. What I’m currently working on is being more impulsive with these ideas and not just sitting on them. I’ve currently been taking notes from friends of mine who exhibit these traits phenomenally.

Waking Up Earlier - I currently wake up at around 5am, a couple hours earlier than necessary for work, but I want to stretch it to 4am. I found that waking up earlier gives me a heads start on the day and allows me to get more done. Many of the most successful people I have been in contact with have made it a habit to wake up earlier than most, so I want to do the same.

Positive Self Talk - I’ve noticed that in moments I’m paying the least attention, I default to negative self talk about myself or my environment. For example I might drop a pen on the ground by accident and say something like, “wow, that’s so stupid.” My goal is to default to more positive/constructive ways of speaking, regardless of the situation.

Time Management - I have an overloaded schedule, and it’s been that way ever since I started playing soccer at age 9. I’m used to it, and I enjoy having a lot on my plate, but I know I can work more efficiently if I can budget my time better. At times I overwork/exhaust myself making it harder to complete these tasks. I want to put myself in a position where I’m using my time more efficiently.