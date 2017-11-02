4 Of The Most Iconic Vintage Fashion Items

It’s always nice to take a trip down memory lane from time to time. We love looking back at the weird and wonderful things that have shaped our culture into what we know today. It’s only by knowing where you came from that you can envision where you are going.

Perhaps with the exception of music, nothing has altered our society and culture more than the world of fashion. It’s a way for everyone and anyone to express their individuality, their spirit, their values, and their culture.

With that in mind, we are going to take a look at some of the most iconic fashion items the world has ever seen.

Let’s get started.

The Pin Up Dress

The pin-up dress is one of the few items on this list that has stood the test of time and is still a very popular choice for women all over the world. The elegant yet seductive nature of the stunningly beautiful garments was an instant hit back in the day. It remains a look that many ladies simply can’t live without with more and more being sold year on year.

The Mini Skirt

The mini skirt is largely seen as one of the ways women back in the day fought their corner in the struggle to obtain equality with men. It’s one of the defining features of the 60’s right up there with the Beatles and the emerging hippy culture of peace and love. It’s perhaps the most iconic piece of clothing in existence. It’s stood the test of time remarkably well with more women wearing mini skirts today than ever before.

The Little Black Dress

If there’s one thing you can pretty much be guaranteed to find in a wardrobe, it’s a little black dress. The iconic subtle yet seductive look that the LBD provides is something that is instantly adored by the vast majority of ladies on the planet. First popularised in the movies back in the day by superstar actresses like Audrey Hepburn, the little black dress has gone from strength to strength and remains a staple of any fashion conscious woman.

The Bikini

The bikini has strange origins that many people are unaware of. The two-piece swimsuit was designed in a response to fabric rationing at the height of the second world war. It was an instant success with many designers quickly doing their best to make some of the most iconic designs the world has ever seen.

The bikini is almost certainly the most popular item of clothing on this list in terms of sales. There’s not a woman in the world that hasn’t owned a bikini at some point or another throughout their lives. Imagine trying to picture a beach in the south of France or surfers in the waters California without the iconic bikini.

You simply can’t do it, it wouldn’t be the same.

Conclusion

So there you have it, 4 iconic fashion items that have shaped the way our world is today. It’s hard to think about a version of history without any one of these kinds of clothing in them.

I mean, really, can you imagine looking back at archive footage of the 1960’s without images of liberated ladies showing a little bit of leg in iconic mini skirts?

We didn’t think so.

We look forward to seeing what history makes of today’s current fashion trends and if anything becomes as iconic as the 4 things we have talked about today.

While we would like to say we think it’s possible, we doubt it…