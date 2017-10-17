4 Of The Most Popular Smartphone Games Of All Time

The smartphone revolution has changed the way the world works forever. We now carry portable computers in our pockets everywhere we go (that have much more computing power than the systems that put a man on the moon).

While there are many noble and functional ways our lives have been enhanced by this new found technology, many of use primarily use it to enjoy our time playing games on our devices. Downloads are soaring through the roof, increasing year on year as adoption becomes more and more widespread.

With that in mind, we thought we would take a look at some of the world’s most popular smartphone games of all time. This isn’t a definitive list, and it’s not ranked by number of downloads…

They are just games we were all addicted to here in the office at one point or another.

Let’s get started.

Angry Birds

Angry birds was a novel (yet basic) game that quite honestly probably took less than a few months to make. It’s a simple concept, you fire a catapult filled with birds to explode green pigs. I don’t think the creators had any idea how popular it would be when they first released it, but it was an instant success.

Its one of the most downloaded games of all time. In fact, it got so popular it even had a feature-length movie made with a worldwide cinematic release (that made quite a nice profit for the studio).

Plants VS Zombies

Plants VS Zombies (PVZ) was one of those games that popularised a genre into the mainstream. Tower defense games had been around before PVZ, and they continued to be around afterward. However, they were (and still mainly are) nerdy games that appeal to a small section of the gaming community.

The genius behind PVZ was that they took this “niche” format and converted into a style that could be enjoyed by the masses. It was an instant hit and held the top spot in both app stores for several weeks. It’s still one of the most downloaded games in the world, and (it has even got a web version for those wanting a sneaky game at work).

Candy Crush

Candy crush again is an amazingly simple game which must not have taken very long to create. It’s a simple puzzle game that is incredibly addictive (and has made the creators multimillionaires).

The genius behind candy crush was that it was one of the first games in the world to perfect the “invite friends to continue playing” method of promotion. It’s super annoying when you get candy crush requests from people you hardly know on your Facebook friends list, but it made the game a mega-hit.

Pokémon Go

Out of all the games we are discussing today, Pokémon Go is arguably the most innovative. It took the already hugely popular (and well established) world of Pokémon and merged it with advanced augmented reality technology. This combined with the requirement to actually walk around outside to play the game created something unlike anything else the gaming world had experienced before.

It resonated with people in their late 20’s and early 30’s due to nostalgia from their youth, and it resonated with younger people who currently like the world of Pokémon. It was a mega-viral sensation and was an inevitable instant hit.

Conclusion

So there you have it, 4 of our favorite mega-hit smartphone games that have each changed the way we think about mobile gaming.

There are many more games we could have included (Clash Of Clans comes to mind), but we will be here all day if we don’t stop ourselves now!