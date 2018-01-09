4 Practical New Year’s Resolutions For A Thriving Real Estate Business

2018 will be here before you know it, and it stands to reason that success will favor the prepared. Those that are ready for what next year has in store will certainly have a leg up on the competition, and investors are no exception to the rule. That said, if you would like to start the New Year off on the right foot, consider making some resolutions that should contribute to your success as an investor. If you are — more or less — stuck on which resolutions to pursue, try starting off with some that are more practical. That way, you are more likely to achieve them, which can set a great tone for the rest of the year.

For a few ideas on where to start your resolutions, may I recommend the following? You may find that taking smaller steps at the beginning of the year will allow for greater strides as the months go on.

1. Work Smarter, Not Harder

You won’t find a larger proponent of spending time with friends and family over the holidays than myself, but that doesn’t mean you can completely ignore your real estate investment business when the weather starts to cool down. In fact, it means quite the opposite. While the competition takes some time off to catch up with loved ones, I maintain that you should do the same, but with one significant caveat: leave your business in the hands of the right systems. You see, every aspect of a real estate investing company can be systemized, and some can even be automated. Before you take some time off for the holidays, make sure you at least have an automated lead generation system in place to capture leads passively. That way, you’ll be able to kick of 2018 on the right foot, with more leads than the previous year.

2. Rekindle Past Relationships

We have all heard it before: real estate is a people business. There may be no greater asset in an investor’s arsenal than the individuals they choose to align themselves with, but I digress. Your own network is only going to be as valuable as you make it. On the one hand, simply adding people to an endless list and never reaching out to help them will result in a poor list of contacts. However, those that are aware of the power of their relationships know the importance of maintaining them. You see, it’s not nearly enough to meet someone and relegate them to a list, never to speak to them again. Instead, you need to proactively make an effort to reconnect with past relationships you feel can still add value to your business. Take some time at the beginning of the year to reach out to those you want to maintain relationships with. Whether you are wishing them a happy new year or simply saying hello, set a quota and meet it. You may be surprised at how your contacts reciprocate the appreciation.

3. Spark New Relationships

As a real estate investor, there’s no reason you should ever take a break from networking; it’s the one task that should never be ignored. However, instead of simply following your typical routine, I urge you to come up with a game plan. Specifically, try making several new contacts a week. The more specific you are, the better. If you are confident in your ability to network, set a goal of making at least one new contact every other day. That way you will have an obtainable objective to strive for, and you’ll be more likely to achieve said goal. If you are less confident in your ability to network, start off with something smaller — try making at least one new contact a week. The number is really arbitrary, but the objective remains the same: meet new people that could help your business. If you set out to do so early in the year, you may find yourself with an invaluable contact list by the end of 2018. And remember, real estate is nothing if not primarily a people business.

4. Plan to Give Back

We are officially well into the holiday season, and smart business know the importance of “giving back.” In fact, the argument can be made that donating to charity is a mutually beneficial resolution that helps every party involved. First and foremost, charitable donations can go a long way in improving conditions for those that need it the most. It’s also worth noting, however, that donating to charity can benefit your business in four distinct ways: It can boost employee morale, increase marketing reach, bolster tax deductions, and it’s great for the community you work in. That said, make a point of donating well into 2018. It’s easy for many business to forget their charitable efforts after the holiday season, but make a point of giving back regularly. You may find it to be the single greatest resolution you make all year. There are countless reasons for donating, and anyone you choose is a good one.