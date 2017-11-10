4 Pro Tips for Running the Best Offsite Ever

Every management team dreams about a staff that is fully bought in, bonded, and highly productive. Employers go to great lengths to achieve this kind of culture, from notorious Silicon Valley campus concerts to Manhattan napping pods to remote Google Hangout happy hours. One of the most expensive and questionably effective strategies is a team offsite. Usually a beast to organize and wrought with overly ambitious goals, what’s meant to be a unifying, clarifying, and motivating retreat can often leave factions of staffers feeling like they’re sequestered on an episode of Survivor.

Teams that truly want to get on the same page and bolster morale by spending some serious time together have to be very intentional about their goals, structure, and execution in order to have a great offsite. When my digital learning agency ELM planned our recent retreat at a La Jolla estate we evaluated all the ways these intensive events can go wrong and how we could optimize the odds that things would go right.

I hope the following takeaways from our planning process will prevent your employees from voting you off the island.

Your offsite is not a semi-work day.

Slack notifications will be pinging and customers will be calling even if you all go on airplane mode. At ELM, we planned two months in advance and blocked off three full days of “no work” for our staff. Although we are technically always reachable, during this time we relied on a support network that monitors our communications and assesses urgency. We also notified our clients ahead of time about our offsite.

Your offsite is not about the C-suite.

Don’t waste the opportunity to center the offsite around your people. It’s perfectly reasonable for C-suite executives to open up the weekend with some inspired remarks or the announcement of a new initiative, but beyond that leadership team members should focus on listening, observing, and learning about what everyone else on the team is doing. One thing we did at ELM to mitigate hierarchical dynamics was program activities that allowed team members to flex a different part of the brain versus the norm. We offered painting, sushi-making, and sailing. Our team members naturally mingled during these fun experiences.

Know your success metrics.

We went into our offsite knowing we wanted to focus on three things: 1) personal relationships, 2) appreciation, and 3) understanding. ELM has bicoastal offices, so it’s especially important for our crew to get face time. With all of them assembled in one place, we wanted to ensure that they could get out of the trenches and look at what the company has accomplished in the last year, and facilitate a deeper understanding of what everyone on the team is working on and how it all ties together.

We tried an exercise that our employees said was very effective. They were assigned to pre-arranged teams and tasked with building a Lego bridge for a hypothetical client. We assigned each participant a role outside their traditional expertise. These roles were representative of the way we structure teams on client projects, so the exercise gave employees perspective into various responsibilities, showed the importance of communication, and bolstered team bonds.

Stock the refrigerator.