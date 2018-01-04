4 Real Estate Trends to Watch in 2018

The real estate market has been notorious as a money-making machine for the elite, and also as a volatile place for investment. If you’re interested in getting into real estate, or already have a foot in the door, there are a few trends you should be watching. I sat down with real estate investor Zamir Kazi to discover what he is looking at going into the new year.

Kazi started in real estate about 4 years ago with a single $60,000 property. He has since built that into a 400-property portfolio and is launching a real estate investment fund with $25 million under management. His background is largely in central Florida, East Coast markets and California, but he has also explored a wider range of properties and markets.

1. High prices.

Kazi immediately noted that it has been roughly a decade since the last major housing crash and prices seem to be pretty far above average. Whether this diversion from the status quo is due to larger forces or is a bubble, it is too early to say, but all indicators suggest that investors should proceed with more caution in 2018.

As for his personal investments, Kazi has cashed out in a number of neighborhoods where he has seen massive price appreciation and is focusing on where people are moving now. Particularly within Los Angeles, where there has been massive price growth overall, many demographics are being forced to move to more affordable neighborhoods. Kazi is interested in those properties and how they will increase in value.

2. Income changes.

To support the notion that the current real estate situation is not a bubble, Kazi notes that shifts in income can be a justification for higher prices. In San Francisco, for instance, there has been an influx of high-income potential residents from tech and finance, all of whom are willing to pay higher rates than current residents for a limited number of houses.

This could justify price increases but should still be checked against vacancy rates and construction rates. If prices increase, construction rates will go up, but if the increased supply does not sell, vacancy rates will go up, which would signal that prices need to go down. Thinking through macro-level concepts can help protect real estate investors from a market downturn, which could occur in the coming year.

3. Technology.

With the increase in technological advancements centered around real estate, this is a major trend to watch as newer, better options in each step of the real estate process are released. For instance, Zillow has pushed the boundaries of information sourcing and is continuing to work to replace the MLS. Additionally, startups offering new innovations that could potentially replace the MLS are well underway and will likely begin to pick up traction during 2018.

Furthermore, advancements in data analysis allow investors to have more information and make more educated decisions at every step along the way. Whether it is tracking shifts in market trends or telling you what the cost of a house is for a given area, machine learning and data analysis are already offering huge advantages to real estate investors.

4. Crowdfunding.

Crowdsourced real estate projects picked up steam during 2017 and will likely be a major industry disruptor during 2018. Some of real estate’s biggest problems lie in the fact that large investments get clumped into single properties for long periods of time. This reduces the options of a sophisticated investor and places constraints on potential investment decisions.

Through real estate crowdfunding, investors are able to invest in a more diverse portfolio of projects without putting up as much cash and are in turn able to invest in more markets, since they do not need to manage the projects themselves. In order for real estate crowdfunding to truly take off, there will need to be significant growth in the amount of capital leveraged on the platforms and the number of deals offered. This growth seems likely to happen during 2018 and could potentially leave investors with an entirely new way of approaching real estate.