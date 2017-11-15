4 Reasons the Startup “TEOPM” Won Its First Contract with a High-Profile Client

TEOPM is a startup Project Management Consulting Firm, based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Services include:

Construction Management for Semiconductor Manufacturing

Government Agencies and large-scale private organizations

Their initial contract is at the headquarters of one of the largest semiconductor manufactures. A common response from industry professionals that found out about TEOPM landing a highly sought-after client has been:

“How the hell did you do this?”

This situation is comparable to a college basketball player that starts his coaching career immediately in the NBA with one of the top competing and high-profile teams.

In other words, this doesn’t happen every day.

Several factors created the alignment for this rare opportunity to happen for TEOPM.

For one, in the booming economy right now, construction workers are in high demand. This is mainly applicable to trade workers such as plumbers and electricians. But it’s also applicable to construction management.

The new and high-profile client of TEOPM has been struggling to simply get anybody to support their projects, let alone highly qualified professionals.

Timing is everything.

The opportunity was available. So here’s how TEOPM made it happen:

1. Authentic Relationships Developed Over the Past 10 Years.

Co-owner, Matt Barlow, started his first project management role in 2007. Since then, Matt has built solid relationships with his colleagues and clients.

When the need to put a team together arouse, Matt reached out to former colleagues and other professionals in his network.

He put together a rock-star team that were included in the proposal to the high-profile client.

TEOPM’s first contract consist of six team members. Not just six warm bodies but six solid professionals. To draw the best talent, TEOPM offered 30% higher pay and benefits with vesting from day one. When the client saw the top resources in the proposal that out-weighted any concerns with entering in partnership with a new firm.

2. The Strong Business Mindset of Co-owner, Paola Barlow.

Paola was a business owner in Mexico for 11 years. In the beginning phases of TEOPM, Paola ensured that the business structure was sound and investments were made only when directly related to approved work. This made for minimal risk on investments and allowed focused energy on what directly contributed to revenue.

3. Structure Was in Place.

Matt and Paola ensured long before that the business structure was totally in place, just in case the right opportunity presented itself.

Specifically:

TEOPM was set up 2 ½ years before being awarded its first contract.

was set up 2 ½ years before being awarded its first contract. State registration and licenses, D&B number, Tax ID, and bank accounts were set up and ready to go.

With this structure in place, when the right opportunity presented itself, TEOPM as a company was ready to facilitate the new endeavor.

4. High Risk Tolerance Owners.

To leave the comforts of a secure job and steady routine, it takes someone that can handle risk. Both Matt and Paola have had several times in their life that they took on considerable amounts of risk.

In 2009, Matt took an assignment in Afghanistan which lasted 2 years. The dangers of working in a war zone paid off for Matt while a large portion of the U.S. was experiencing the great recession.

Paola was 19 years old when she signed an agreement with her U.S. based business partner. She didn’t have any business background at the time, but she was brave enough to run operations in Mexico. This venture lasted 11 years (as referenced above).

Conclusion

TEOPM has done something very rare, and is acquiring lots of attention and excitement in their industry.