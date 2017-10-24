4 Side Hustles for Employed Male Millennials

According to eMarketer, the economic recession of 2008 was a major turning point for male identity, especially for the millennial generation.

The recession changed millennials’ perception on relying on a single channel of income. And ever since then, male millennials have turned their multitasking abilities into making extra money aside our salaries.

Not that doing these side hustles give so much at a go, but at least they provide an extra dose of financial security.

Millennials are known for their versatility and numerous skills which can turn into side hustles. You can leverage these skills to make money while still at your 9-to-5.

When I started mine, it wasn’t easy.

Truth be told, no side hustle is easy.

It will tell on your overall performance at work and stretch you on all sides. But I knew it was the one way to get more financially secured and pursue my dream of financial independence.

It has always struck me as really easy for female millennials to dive into side hustles or at least have more side hustle options than men do. So I decided to discover convenient side hustles for employed male millennials. Who knows, one might spike your interests.

Become a Tutor

Tutoring as a side hustle costs little or nothing to start with. As There are definitely skills you have that others would like to learn. In recent times, parents are embracing the idea of employing male tutors for their kids. It’s no longer an all-female thing.

Surprisingly, I got hired by a couple of families to teach their kids Computer Programming when I told them about it. As a tutor, you can fix tutorials at your convenience without it clashing with your main job. You don’t necessarily need to be a genius to take up tutoring as a side hustle, all you need is a deeper knowledge and an easier approach to the subject you’re hired to teach.

If you aren’t really into handling people physically you can sign up on an online platform likeTutor.com where you get to teach students of any grade level and earn around $20 and $50 for every session.

Try out Freelancing

Over 53 million people are doing freelance work in the US and that makes up 34 percent of the national workforce.

Statistics has it that 90 percent of millennials use the internet and send and receive mails. This is obviously the first skill you need to become an online freelancer.

There are so many jobs you can do as a freelancer. For example, if you’re the type who loves writing then you can get started as a freelance writer on Freelancer.com, LinkedIn and Upwork to trade your passion for money.

There are so many niches you can specialize in and each is niche is just as lucrative as the other. You never need to worry that you will enter an unprofitable niche.

Be a Personal Chef

I don’t know if it’s just me, but I like my meals being prepared by a male chef. Male chefs have been known over the years to be good at their job and millennials aren’t lagging behind either. That’s the more reason employed millennials are taking up cooking as a side hustle. You can make the knowledge you acquired from watching cooking shows and cooking tutorials pay off as a side income by taking care of people’s food problems.

In recent times, the rich and famous are not the only ones who get to enjoy the services of a personal chef. Anyone who wishes to have well-prepared meals make a great target audience.

You don’t necessary need to have a restaurant. You can cook in people’s homes at your free time during the week or whenever they have events.

Online Gaming

We all have what we do to relax whenever we aren’t working, and for some it’s playing games online. Millennials are gamers, especially the men.

A lot of us play games online and it’s simply for the fun of it. But here’s the truth, with your gaming skills you can make a couple of bucks even when you are relaxing.