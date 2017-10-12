4 Steps for Launching a Successful Business

In order to grow a successful and sustainable business, your most important concern should always be customer satisfaction. During the early stages of a business, the first customers serve to validate the operation and spread either positive or negative word-of-mouth messages. Furthermore, as you begin to pivot and sculpt your exact product offering, customer feedback will be crucial for picking your winners and losers.

Diving into consumer feedback is not always an easy process. Do you use a 5-star rating system? A 10-star system? Positive/negative? Review? Or some mixture of these? Furthermore, once you’ve reaped the feedback, how can you tell what the important concerns and trend predictors are?

Natalie Zedner of CasesAlaMode, a company that produces uniquely beautiful and sturdy phone cases, has grown her business from zero sales to multiple millions in just a few years. In a recent conversation, she shared her secrets of translating customer satisfaction into long-term success. These were her 5 biggest pieces of advice for anyone looking to start or grow a venture.

1. Understand your consumers.

Zedner, whose brand was created after an incident where her phone case and phone broke, takes a few measures to ensure she is always aligned with consumers. She focuses on routinely interacting with her customers to stay in touch with their needs and desires.

Zedner also maintains a strict customer satisfaction regiment, which includes emails throughout the purchasing process. The last of these emails is a quick 5-star rating system for the product and overall brand experience. Most leave 5-star reviews. If anyone leaves anything lower than 5 stars, CasesAlaMode immediately sends a personal query to better understand and solve any problems that occurred. This means there is no potential misalignment between consumers and the brand.

2. Think through scaling early.

One of the hardest questions for any business is how they can ultimately scale operations to multimillion-dollar levels. If this step is taken too early resources might be wasted; however, if it’s delayed it may result in loss of revenue or unsatisfied customers. Furthermore, simply buying more inventory and hiring more people is not a sustainable option. So, as your brand begins to grow, how do you ensure you can maximize profits in the long run?

Zedner’s experience as a “solopreneur” taught her that it can quickly become difficult to manage all aspects of a business. As the early cases began to fly off the shelves, Zedner was not quite at the point where she felt able to hire a new employee, but she knew something needed to change. She ended up thinking through every step of her supply chain and figuring out how she could optimize it. She hired a fulfillment partner to handle the shipping and worked through ways to begin automating marketing and initial consumer interactions.

3. Take care of your customers.

Zedner has benefited from a number of major influencers shouting out her product via social media, and has from the outset promoted her business on social platforms. This has made customer engagement much easier to manage, since whenever Zedner wants to ask a customer a question, or offer a free product, she has plenty of options available. Furthermore, since influencer shout-outs are valuable for early brands, Zedner is able to interact with influencers and encourage these social media mentions.

If Zedner ever meets customers in real life or wants to do something special for her customer base, she offers them a gift card so they know they are important to the brand. Not only does this help encourage customer loyalty; it also increases the number of conversations Zedner is able to have with customers and allows her to learn more about their opinion of the brand.

4. Utilize all forms of social media.

Social media is a pivotal new pillar in marketing and branding. Through social media you can develop better brand dialogue, find a specific target market and test products before fully scaling. However, many brands hamper their social media interactions in one way or another, including by posting too much formulaic content or not using all aspects of social media. Brands can develop the best consumer relationships via quality and expansive social media usage.