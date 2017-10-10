4 Steps to Follow in Preparation for Your Technical Engineering Interview

How should software engineers go about preparing for technical interviews? originally appeared on Quora: the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Aline Lerner, Co-founder & CEO of interviewing.io, on Quora:

Most of the advice you’ll hear about preparing for technical interviews revolves around working a ton of practice problems, and though that’s a key part of a good preparation strategy, there’s something else you need to do first, without which your practice regiment won’t be nearly as successful.

Step 1: Change your attitude, and embrace the suck. Don’t fight against the technical interview process, its flaws, or its lack of determinism. According to our data, technical interview outcomes, even for strong engineers, are pretty arbitrary. That sucks, but until something better comes along, you can either rage against the system and expend precious cycles hating the world and yourself… or you can forgive yourself and the system and view it as a numbers game. Don’t believe me? Here’s how people on interviewing.io perform from interview to interview (there’s also an interactive version on our blog where you can drill into each person’s performance):

What’s particularly crummy is that we’ve seen women quit practicing disproportionately more often than men (7X more often, in fact!) after a poor performance in practice. Given how imperfect these interviews are and how wildly their outcomes vary, this needs to stop!

Step 2: If you don’t come from a formal CS background, spend some time on an algorithms course. Even if you do come from a formal CS background, you’ve probably forgotten a lot of that stuff, so another pass won’t hurt. The Bradfield Institute in SF does great work on this front, as do Udacity and Coursera. Some of the most popular classes among interviewing.io users are:

Step 3: As you’d expect, work lots of problems on your own time. Interview Cake is an amazing resource for this kind of solo work because in addition to a list of indicative problems, you’ll get relevant hints right when you need them. Use these problems as a means of identifying holes in your knowledge and refer to Step 2. As you get better, start challenging yourself to go faster and faster.

Step 4: When you’ve nailed solving problems solo, it’s time to practice with another person. Doing problems on your own is a completely different animal from having an interviewer breathing down your neck. If you’re fortunate enough to have friends who know how to interview, you’re lucky. If you don’t have the friends but have the cash, I highly recommend signing up for an interview prep bootcamp like Interview Kickstart.

And outside of that, I’d be remiss if I didn’t tell you to sign up for interviewing.io! We provide engineers like you with free, anonymous technical interview practice, and our interviewers come from top companies like Google, Facebook, Dropbox, Airbnb, and more. All you have to do is show up, and a person who cares about helping you get better will give you a hyperrealistic interview experience with specific, actionable feedback. And because no one knows who you are, you can mess up without any of the requisite mortification!