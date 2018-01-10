4 Steps to Get You Back Into the Flow

Photo by Austin Schmid

Picture it: You’ve been working hard visioning, imagining, and summoning the magic of the universe! Your whole soul is on fire as you take action at the right moment, surrender to the momentum and YES, you are rewarded with your dream coming true. You can’t believe it, it is all working out as you imagined. Of course, nothing is ever perfect, there are holes, but you’re gonna ride this train as far as you can. And then, like clockwork, the hand strikes down and you find yourself facing some miserable blows as the train comes to a screeching halt.

The expansion that lit up your soul quickly turns into stomach churning contraction and bitterly, you are forced to slow down and examine where the missing pieces might be on this ever-expanding, evolutionary journey. This is a critical time because it begs the deepest inquiry into the self and requires the most humility. This part is not pleasant, definitely unwanted and likely abounding with shame, because you’ve probably splattered your success out into the world as your new permanent reality.

It’s time to dig deep and get all parts of you in alignment before you can truly integrate and move forward. Here are some helpful steps to get you back into the magic sooner rather than later.

1. EMBRACE YOUR INNER OPPOSITE

With every gift that you naturally possess and develop, you have an opposite gift. OK maybe it’s more like a chore, because you’d rather die than do it, but it’s extremely important.

• If you have a natural talent of intuition, visioning and creativity, then you need to develop the nitty gritty details of linear life.

• If you have a personality of logic, reason and getting things done on time, then your balancing act is learning how to dream, intuit and be in the unknown.

• The generous person must find boundaries, or she will get taken advantage of.

• The stingy will need to soften boundaries and give, or he will be lonely and angry.

• The introverted, creative genius must put themselves out there for fulfillment.

Your inner opposite needs some attention or there is no foundation to truly grow and you will find yourself back where you started.

2. EMBRACE YOUR INNER CHILD

Did you know that almost your entire brain is wired to prevent you from change? That’s right, evolution has created a failsafe to keep you from harm. Most often, this system was created by past traumatic events, or from programming that was functional growing up, but not suited for growth as an adult. You’ve got well hidden blind spots, and your inner child might be running the show in your subconscious. Time to find her and hold her because she may be very very scared of getting hurt again. All this expansion could be stressful for mini-you, and he may be sabotaging you because he needs healing.

Learning the difference between your healthy, capable adult, and your wounded, inner child will make a big difference in your ability to move forward.The healthy adult knows its limits, boundaries and abilities. The wounded child just wants love from all the wrong places.

Some emotional signals that your wounded inner child is running the show: overwhelm, blame, loss of confidence, egoistic behavior, sabotage, making excuses, etc. Working with a skilled healer, counselor or coach is essential at this stage.

3. EMBRACE A BIGGER SUPPORT SYSTEM

People often don't realize that growing your support network is fundamental to expansion. You absolutely will need more support than you think, professionally and personally. You must carefully consider where you will spend your time, and who is really up to the task of meeting you in this vulnerable, yet critical place.

Friends that want to keep you in the old place are not up to the task. Friends that cant be with your vulnerability are not up to the task. Friends that are ahead or on track with you, and can be compassionate yet hold your highest vision, are up to the task. You may convince yourself you cant do it over and over again. Having people believe in you at this point cannot be overstated.

I once asked my students how much support they needed. They said, “ A private session once a week, some yoga, etc.” Then I asked them to double it. So they added more sessions and yoga. Then I asked them to triple it. At that point, the support went exponential. They felt like there was nothing they couldn't do. They were no longer getting a few needs met per week but the world itself became supportive in all ways to their particular, soul based contribution. Conclusion: a threshold is crossed into a whole new level of abundance when you feel completely supported.

4. EMBRACE YOUR BRAIN AS A MACHINE Training your brain for your success is the final step during the contraction. This takes consistency. While it may feel impossible to do when you are down and out, or grieving an unexpected loss, it is the MOST important time for it so your brain doesn't revert back to its original pattern. You can use mantra, affirmations, martial arts, yoga, whatever helps your brain stay on track while your deeper emotions are rising. Enlist your support team to remind you of this. Don't get attached to the emotions or stories, just let them flow through and then return to your vision for your life.

In the face of unexpected trials after your victorious expansion, these 4 main steps will have you integrating and expanding again in no time so you don't sabotage your dreams. Life is built to surprise you, and as you master one area of life, you are given new tasks. Rising to your next level involves trial and error, success and failure, knowing and not knowing, and the ability to be uncomfortable more often than not.