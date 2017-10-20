4 Things Your Website Cannot Live Without

With everyone and their dog having their own website these days it can almost be too easy to make your voice heard online. The process has been simplified beyond belief and now many businesses opt to use a visual platform and a template instead of paying for an expensive website designer.

Due to this, there are many inexperienced webmasters who are neglecting some very basic fundamentals that are required for getting the most out of your website.

Today we are going to take a look at 4 of the most common mistakes new webmasters make with alarming regularity (that need to be avoided at all costs).

Let’s get started.

Not Being Mobile Friendly

These days you simply cannot expect your online efforts to work their best for you without a mobile-friendly website. More and more browsing is being done on mobile devices each and every year. There are no two ways about it, if your site is not responsive (or at least has a mobile version) then you’re leaving money on the table.

It can be pretty cheap to create a simple mobile version of your site if you’re using a content management system like WordPress. The mobile site doesn’t need to be super fancy (but its better if it is), just having something that works is going to be better than nothing.

Not Being Fast

Mobile responsiveness brings us on to our next point nicely, in this day and age your website needs to be super fast. Mobile devices (and mobile data connections) are traditionally much slower than a laptop connected to Wi-Fi. While there’s nothing you can do about the speed of your user’s connection, you can avoid making the problem worse by having a quick website.

Speeding up your website will also help you get ranked higher in Google (which will bring you more traffic). In fact, Google themselves have their own page speed tool that you can instantly use to see how well your website does in their speed ratings. Type in your URL and they’ll tell you what’s good, what’s bad, and how to fix it.

Not Having a Proper Privacy Policy

Back in the early days of the “wild west” of the internet, a privacy policy was nothing more than a decoration that made you look like a caring responsible business. These days they are an essential requirement, in fact, in many countries, they are required by law.

If you don’t have documents outlining your essential legal policies (i.e. a privacy policy and your terms and conditions) get them now. You’re exposed to a wide range of potential lawsuits and other legal hassles without one.

Not Being Social

Social media is by far the largest way people interact with the internet. Facebook and Twitter are becoming the go-to place where many people connect with businesses (instead of a stand-alone website). We know it’s annoying that you’ve got a dedicated website but fans like to connect on Facebook – but the customer is always right.

If they can’t find you, they will often find your competitor instead.

You don’t have to become a social media diva to do this properly. Simply set up a Facebook page (Twitter is optional) and add some basic information with a link to your website.