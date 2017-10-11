4 Tips for Planning the Perfect U.S. Road Trip This Fall

Summer is not the only time when you can enjoy traveling and the wealth of nature. As we are in the start of fall, this is the best opportunity to take advantage of the rich colors and energy the wonderful season has to offer.

Beautiful fall foliage is one reason to take a road trip during the fall. Additionally, prices on fuel and lodging can drop after the busy summer tourist season ends. No matter when you travel, planning is important. Explore the following tips to help you prepare for a successful fall road trip.

Plan Ahead With Apps

Photo Credit: Flickr by ollesvensson

The best way to enjoy your travel is to plan every detail of it. Planning gives you a head start. When you plan ahead you are less likely to face any hitches along the way and even if you come across any you’d be well prepared.

Before you start your trip, decide what city you want to stay in each night. Plan to drive no more than eight hours per day and plot your overnight stops. Next, find a source containing prices, amenities, and availabilities of hotels in the places where you want to stop. Some sources enable talk features that let you ask questions as if you're talking to a reservation agent.

Don't make rigid plans, as the beauty of a road trip is the ability to stop when you want. You can explore some apps that let you find amenities. Here are some you will find handy:

Google Maps for routes and traffic problems

Gas Buddy for finding nearby gas stations

iExit for knowing what's at the next exit

Roadtrippers for offbeat attractions

Triposo for offline maps you can download to your phone

TV Food Maps for finding the restaurants you saw on television

Waze for spotting speed traps, potholes, or other road problems

Pack Like a Pro

Have you ever found yourself packing so many clothes in your suitcase only for you to wish you had eased up on it a bit? It happens to even the best of us. It’s normal to be tempted to “over-pack”. But when you pack so much, you hardly have any space left over for the things you’ll buy along the way.

Pack efficiently, leaving room for souvenirs or other items you pick up on the way. Take all the important materials such as medications, toiletries, and other necessities. Consolidate as much as possible and keep clothes for the next stop. Take only what you think you need and pack as light as possible to save on gas. Always have an emergency set of clothes at ready access. You never know when a spill or other accident makes a change of outfit necessary.

Keep to a Budget

When your’re traveling, it’s good practice to have and stick to a budget. This will help you spend your money wisely while you are on the trip.

Driving costs less than flying, but you still pay for gas, food, and lodging. Use a travel budget calculator app to help you think of other possible expenses such as car repairs, unexpected medical costs, or pet boarding fees for pets left at home.

To help save money, pack a cooler with snacks and drinks. Saving money at truck stops and fast food restaurants more than offsets the added cost of gas from the weight of the cooler.

Choose a Destination

Photo Credit: Flickr by Sangre-La.com

Traveling during the fall months offers the bonus of seeing brightly colored fall leaves, especially in the northeastern part of the United States. From the Carolinas up the coast to Maine, watching the scenery made colorful by the leaves are worth the trip themselves. But this portion of the country offers great destinations too. Cozy fishing villages, big cities such as New York City and Boston, and many historical places of interest makes the trip one to remember.

Visit Asheville, North Carolina, known for the Vanderbilt family's Biltmore Estate, along with restaurants, art galleries, and gorgeous red and orange trees among the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Other East Coast stops include driving Connecticut's country roads along U.S. Route 44 through Natchaug State Forest or State Route 154 through Old Saybrook, Connecticut. Don't miss New York's Hudson River Valley Point Lookout Inn on the Palisades Interstate Parkway for a breathtaking, panoramic view of five states. Coastal Rockland, Maine, founded in 1769, sells some of the best lobster in the area and hosts the Maine Lobster Festival each year. The beautiful fall trees line every route in this part of the country.

Another great stop is Arizona's Grand Canyon, which offers cooler temperatures and shorter lines during the fall. The North Rim closes in mid-October, but you can find plenty to do and see on the South Rim any time of the year.

If you're headed to the western half of the country, the Rocky Mountains display stunning colors during the fall. Legendary Yellowstone National Park offers not only fall colors but also Old Faithful, Yellowstone Lake, and Mammoth Hot Springs among the 2.2 million acres of land from the northwest corner of Wyoming to the borders of Idaho and Montana.

Make a stop at Lake Tahoe near Reno, Nevada. Temperatures and hotel rates drop dramatically after the busy summer and before the ski season begins in late November. The lake and surrounding hiking trails offer many outdoor adventures, plus you'll find shopping and dining along the north shore and casinos along the south shore. Try a mountain gondola ride or hot air balloon trip.

The Midwest part of the country also offers radiant foliage, especially in the Great Lakes Region. The western slope of the Appalachian Mountains in Ohio is another great vista for autumn scenery. You may want to visit Wisconsin's Kettle Moraine State Forest, east of Madison, for beautiful views along the Ice Age Trail.