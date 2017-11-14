4 Top-Rated E-Commerce Platforms For Diligent Small Business Owners

In the past decade, the importance of having an e-commerce website for your business has increased tenfold. People nowadays have very hectic lives with busy schedules, agitated lifestyles and less free time than ever before.

People also have a tendency to be more impatient and are programmed to poses a small attention span from being bombarded with distractions at every step. That is why we have seen such an increase in products and services being purchased online. When you get home from an exhausting day at work, do you want to go out shopping, or would you prefer to pick up your tablet and have everything you need to be delivered to your doorstep instead?

With this being the new normal, if you’re a small business owner you simply must be able to offer your products and services online with the use of an e-commerce store. Failing to do so will potentially make you miss a serious business that you could otherwise take your earnings to the next level.

When faced with the task of building an online store, a small business owner will first need to decide on what e-commerce platform to use for their website. And with so many solutions available out there, you are bound to find one that perfectly fits your needs.

There are two big categories when it comes to choosing the right e-commerce platform:

Hosted

Self - Hosted

Hosted platforms will allow the customer to store the platform on that platform’s website, while self-hosted platforms will require you to host said platforms yourself. Let us take a closer look at some of the top-rated e-commerce platforms on the market:

Self Hosted E-Commerce Platforms

Magento

When it comes to self-hosted e-commerce platforms that are highly customizable to perfectly adjust to your needs, you need to look no further than Magento. This platform was first released back in 2008, and it has since become the most used and trusted open source platforms available on the market.

Magento allows the customer to easily switch between themes, to create various front stores for the same online shop and to benefit from its flexible modular architecture to simply customize the platform to an astonishing level. Many Magento developers are working for further improvement of this e-commerce platform. You can easily create discounts, promotions, track sales, create newsletters and manage each area of your business all in one place.

Woo Commerce

This is a free open-source plugin for WordPress websites. To use this e-commerce platform, you’ll have to use WordPress as CMS (content management system) for your store and install the Woo-Commerce plugin. The benefit is that Woo Commerce is a bit easier to set up and might not be as complex as Magento, so if you’re looking for something simpler and you don’t need a highly structured shop, this might be for you. It won’t offer everything Magento offers, but it will do the job.

Hosted E-Commerce Platforms

Shopify

For most users, this is the favourite hosted e-commerce platform, and it truly has a lot going for it. First off, the user interface is beyond gorgeous. It may have some small limitations, but for most customers, it will do a great job in offering the needed options, layers and customization to make a beautiful and effective store run like clockwork.

You can install a lot of cool add-ons to enhance your shop and doing so is not at all complicated – all it takes is just a few clicks of a button. It’s pretty affordable as well. The one downside is the inability to customize the check-out page. If you’re looking for an easy to use do-it-yourself solution, this may be the way to go.

Big Commerce

A good alternative to Shopify, Big Commerce offers a clean and simpler interface that is more straightforward in structure. It doesn't offer as much customization as Magento. Shopify or even Woo-Commerce, but they do have built-in functionality to allow a moderate amount of customization. What’s cool about Big Commerce, however, is that they offer flat monthly fees, so you can sell as many products as you can and use unlimited bandwidth without having to spend anything extra.

Conclusion