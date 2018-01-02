4 Useful Ways to Reuse Holiday Wrapping & Clutter

Hanukkah and Christmas bring joy, giving, feasts, time with family, oh and a lot of trash! Many of you know the scene: corners of the house filled with boxes, empty wrapping paper tubes sticking out of your trash barrel, decorative paper adding an extra layer to your floors and miles of ribbon. But before you begin the task of clearing the house of all holiday remnants and packing up the décor, you can actually put the festive trash to good use. Much of your holiday trash is actually a treasure when it comes organizing things and stowing away your holiday décor safely! Follow these four simple tips to reuse holiday past, clear the clutter, and be kind to Mother Earth as we enter a new year!

Reuse Wrapping Paper Tubes as “Lightsavers”: Never again spend hours untangling holiday lights or hunting for that one broken bulb. Use empty wrapping paper tubes to store your holiday lights and wrap the lights around the outside of the tube. This way, you can easily check for broken bulbs without having to untangle the string of lights and it also makes it easy for stringing along the tree or house next year! Make sure you put the plugs at either end of the tubes for easy access.

Fulfill Resolutions with Remaining Boxes: Put the stacks of empty boxes to use to organize household items. Finally meet that dusty New Year’s resolution of organizing your basement or garage. Use the boxes to pack away tools that are laying around, old baby clothes, and anything that is piling up. You can also use the leftover boxes to pack away your holiday décor. Label each box by the room the décor typically decorates to avoid a holiday scavenger hunt next year ex. “Kitchen Christmas Decorations,” “Family room mantle Hanukkah decorations.” Also label boxes for “inside” and “outside” decorations. Always make sure to mark “FRAGILE” on the outside of any boxes of holiday decorations being stored away. Lastly, make a hand written list of what is in the box and place it at the top of the box so that you don’t need to dig through to discover your holiday cheer!

Protect Holiday Décor with Wrapping Paper & Popped Corn: Reuse old wrapping paper, popped corn (yes, the string of popcorn from the tree), and the packing peanuts that once covered you when you opened your new toaster oven to pack away holiday decorations and dishes to keep them safe from damage. First, place crumpled wrapping paper on the bottom of a box for cushioning. Start packing your largest and sturdiest décor or dishes first. Wrap each item separately, before packing it in the box. Once a row of vertically placed dishes or carefully placed décor items is complete, place more crumpled paper on top of the row for more cushioning. Then repeat, saving your lightest and most fragile décor & dishes for the top layer. Use the popped corn and packing peanuts to cushion the sides or any gaps. This is super green and will protect your décor for next year! This also works great for treasured knickknacks and antiques that we often display during the holiday.

Reuse Styrofoam to Create Custom Ornament Containers: Get or give a lot of electronics? Use the leftover Styrofoam to custom make your own ornament protector. Cut the Styrofoam into the right size square with an old hot knife and then cut it in half to fit around each ornament. You can melt the Styrofoam by using the back of an old hot spoon. Careful with your fingers! This Do-It-Yourself idea is easy to make and a very effective way to store fragile ornaments.